PHOENIX – A teenager is fighting for his life after a shooting in Glendale on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The shooting occurred near 55th and Glendale avenues around 1 p.m., according to the Glendale Police Department.

The 17-year-old victim was hospitalized in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds, police said Thursday morning.

The suspect is unknown. Detectives are working to determine who pulled the trigger.

No other details were made available.

