ARIZONA NEWS

17-year-old boy suffers multiple gunshot wounds in Glendale shooting

Mar 28, 2024, 8:42 AM

File photo of a Glendale, Arizona, police department cruiser...

A 17-year-old boy was critically injured in a shooting in Glendale, Arizona, on Wednesday, March 27, 2024. (Facebook File Photo/Glendale Police Department - Arizona)

(Facebook File Photo/Glendale Police Department - Arizona)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – A teenager is fighting for his life after a shooting in Glendale on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

RELATED STORIES

The shooting occurred near 55th and Glendale avenues around 1 p.m., according to the Glendale Police Department.

The 17-year-old victim was hospitalized in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds, police said Thursday morning.

The suspect is unknown. Detectives are working to determine who pulled the trigger.

No other details were made available.

