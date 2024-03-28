PHOENIX — The Goodyear Police Department on Monday arrested a Michigan fugitive who is wanted for crimes against children, officials said.

Michigan authorities allegedly charged Todd Michael Fredericks, 54, with possessing child sexual abuse material in 2022.

When Fredericks failed to show up to a jury trial related to the charges, Michigan authorities issued a warrant for his arrest, according to the Goodyear Police Department.

How did Goodyear police catch the Michigan fugitive?

Police in Michigan shared information about the suspect’s vehicle, including both a description and a license plate number.

Goodyear police used that information to confirm that Fredericks was in the Phoenix area, officials said.

Goodyear PD then contacted Fredericks, although he showed them false identification, police said.

An investigation, however, later confirmed his identity, Goodyear police said.

Fredericks was taken into custody and currently is in a Maricopa County jail, Goodyear police said.

