Gila Bend Fire Department to get new medical, safety equipment...

ARIZONA NEWS

Maricopa County to provide Gila Bend Fire Department with new medical, safety equipment

Mar 28, 2024, 4:15 AM

Maricopa County officials will give the Gila Bend Fire Department new safety and medical equipment, according to a Monday announcement. (File photo from GoFundMe)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Maricopa County officials plan to help the Gila Bend Fire Department, according to a Monday announcement.

That help will come in the form of $132,434 in funds, which will be used to purchase new medical and safety equipment.

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors approved the funding two weeks ago, officials said.

One of the board members, Steve Gallardo, said he found out the department needed the extra hand while having lunch with Gila Bend Fire Chief Arelia Henry.

“I found out that the Gila Bend Fire Department was in need of some additional supplies to better serve residents,” Gallardo said in a statement. “It is a privilege to help them source high-quality equipment to protect their community members and save lives.”

The funding will be allocated by Gallardo through Dec. 31, officials said.

How this funding will help the Gila Bend Fire Department

In addition to fighting fires, the Gila Bend FD also provides emergency medical services for the town’s population of roughly 2,000, officials said.

Henry said the funding will help firefighters and medical personnel more effectively rescue people during emergencies.

“Replacing outdated medical and safety equipment can be an expensive endeavor,” Henry said.

Thanks to the board’s investment, though, her department will finally be able to use updated equipment.

“The fire department is so thankful for the board’s investment in updated supplies like gurneys and medical backpacks that will not only help our community but protect the first responders putting their physical health on the line every time they respond to a 911 call,” she said.

