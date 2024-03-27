Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona man sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexually abusing a minor

Mar 27, 2024, 4:35 AM

Federal judge sentenced a Phoenix man to 82 months in prison...

An Arizona man was sentenced to spend 188 months in prison. (File photo from the Associated Press)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — An Arizona man was sentenced last week to 15 years in prison for sexually abusing a minor, authorities announced on Tuesday.

Fred Damien Acunia, 27, is scheduled to spend 188 months in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the District of Arizona.

Acunia abused a child under 12 from Nov. 26, 2020, to Nov. 25, 2021, prosecutors said.

He pled guilty to sexually abusing a minor on Aug. 14, 2023, prosecutors said.

The FBI and the Gila River Police Department conducted the investigation in this case.

