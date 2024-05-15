Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Prosecutors not seeking death penalty for 3 eligible suspects in Preston Lord murder case

May 15, 2024, 6:57 AM | Updated: 6:59 am

Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty for, from left to right, Taylor Sherman, Dominic Turner...

Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty for, from left to right, Taylor Sherman, Dominic Turner and Treston Billey. All three were eligible for the death penalty. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office photos)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office photos)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Maricopa County prosecutors said they will not seek the death penalty for the three eligible suspects in the Preston Lord murder case.

A notice of intent was not filed for Dominic Turner, Treston Billey and Taylor Sherman,  the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office said Tuesday in an email.

The other four suspects – William Hines, Talan Renner, Jacob Meisner and Talyn Vigil – were minors at the time of the crime and therefore ineligible for the death penalty.

All seven defendants were charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping.

A trial is expected to start until July 2025.

Here’s what happened in the October 2023 murder

Lord, 16, died in a hospital two days after getting attacked by a group of youths outside a Halloween party in Queen Creek.

The seven defendants were arrested in March after a lengthy investigation.

