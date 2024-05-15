PHOENIX — Maricopa County prosecutors said they will not seek the death penalty for the three eligible suspects in the Preston Lord murder case.

A notice of intent was not filed for Dominic Turner, Treston Billey and Taylor Sherman, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office said Tuesday in an email.

The other four suspects – William Hines, Talan Renner, Jacob Meisner and Talyn Vigil – were minors at the time of the crime and therefore ineligible for the death penalty.

All seven defendants were charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping.

A trial is expected to start until July 2025.

Here’s what happened in the October 2023 murder

Lord, 16, died in a hospital two days after getting attacked by a group of youths outside a Halloween party in Queen Creek.

The seven defendants were arrested in March after a lengthy investigation.

