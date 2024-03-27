Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Kari Lake asks court for default judgment in Stephen Richer’s defamation lawsuit

Mar 26, 2024, 8:00 PM | Updated: 9:38 pm

A Tuesday court filing from Kari Lake requested a jury to decide damages in the ongoing defamation ...

A Tuesday court filing from Kari Lake requested a jury to decide damages in the ongoing defamation case filed by Stephen Richer. (Photos by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images, left, AP Photo/Matt York, File, right,)

(Photos by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images, left, AP Photo/Matt York, File, right,)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Arizona U.S. Senate hopeful Kari Lake said she wants to move past an ongoing defamation case and focus on the election season. She has tried to have Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer’s case against her dismissed, but it has moved forward.

Lake requested a default judgment hearing on Tuesday, requesting that a jury decide damages.

She also requested an order to set a scheduled hearing within five court days to “secure the just, speedy and inexpensive determination of this matter before the forthcoming primary and general elections,” according to court documents.

Richer responded to her court filing by making fun of her on social media.

However, Lake accused him of weaponizing the legal system in her own social media post.

“We’ve all seen how they do it to President Trump, and here in Arizona, they’re doing the same thing to me,” Lake said.

RELATED STORIES

Lake said she would not be taking part in the lawsuit because she wanted to focus on campaigning for her senatorial run.

She wants Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s seat, which will be vacant after her term ends. Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb is another Republican running for the seat.

Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego is also competing for the spot.

“We have seven months to save our country,” Lake said in her video. “We can’t be distracted by what’s truly important.”

What’s the story behind the ongoing defamation case?

Richer filed the lawsuit in June 2023 to fight back against two claims Lake made dozens of times on social media.

Lake slung two main accusations against Richer. She said he injected 300,000 bogus ballots and said he ensured 19-inch ballot images were printed on 20-inch paper, causing counting problems.

Richer said he has faced death threats as a result of her claims. He is seeking for her statements to be proven false and for her to delete them.

Richer is also seeking unspecified monetary damages. He said he liked the fact that Lake likened her legal troubles to those of Rudy Giuliani and former President Donald Trump.

Among various other debts, Trump currently owes $83.3 million to E. Jean Carroll, a writer who sued him for defamation.

“I’m happy to start investigation on damages,” Richer said. “Reminder that she says this case looks a lot like Rudy’s and Trump’s — I’m fine with those final dollar figures.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Egg hunts this year will be especially costly. (Photos: Grace Ramey/Daily News via AP, left, Terry ...

Associated Press

Egg prices stay near historic highs ahead of Easter due to bird flu, weather and inflation

The egg market is currently scrambled by disease, high demand and growing costs for farmers, driving egg prices up as the holidays approach.

3 hours ago

Rachel Nicole Berg was booked into jail on one count of reckless manslaughter after authorities say...

SuElen Rivera

Woman arrested after motorcyclist killed in high-speed collision in Mesa

An 18-year-old woman was arrested on Monday for allegedly fatally rear-ending the Corvette she was driving into a motorcyclist near Mesa earlier this month.

6 hours ago

Duke, a grayish-black pit bull-mastiff mix, is seen lying in the grass. The elderly dog had to be p...

KTAR.com

$9,000 reward offered after elderly dog burned to death in his Phoenix backyard

A reward of up to a $9,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest after an elderly dog named Duke was burned to death in his Phoenix backyard.

7 hours ago

Mugshot of Glendale high school teacher Estevan Carreon, who was arrested Monday, March 25, 2024, f...

Kevin Stone

Glendale high school teacher accused of using spy cameras to record students changing outfits

A longtime West Valley teacher was arrested Monday for alleged voyeurism after students found spy cameras in a high school classroom changing room.

9 hours ago

The Crepe Club to celebrate grand opening on April 12-13...

Serena O'Sullivan

Mesa crepe restaurant to celebrate grand opening with free food, live music

Local dessert chain The Crepe Club will celebrate the grand opening of its first Mesa restaurant over two days next month.

10 hours ago

Mugshot of Frank Martin Lawrence III, who was sentenced to 25 years in prison for a deadly road rag...

Kevin Stone

Defendant sentenced to 25 years in prison for deadly road rage incident in Mesa

A defendant recently was sentenced to 25 years in prison for a deadly road rage incident in Mesa four years ago.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Kari Lake asks court for default judgment in Stephen Richer’s defamation lawsuit