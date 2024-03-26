Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert issued for Buckeye woman who never returned from trip with son

Mar 26, 2024, 5:59 AM | Updated: 8:04 am

Diana Bishop and her son John Weber, both of Buckeye, went to California and haven't returned. (Buckeye Police Department Photo)

(Buckeye Police Department Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday morning for a Buckeye woman who didn’t return home from an out-of-state trip with her son, authorities said.

Diana Bishop, 77, and her son John Weber, 60, were last seen on Sunday, the Buckeye Police Department said

A neighbor took the pair to a Phoenix Greyhound station so they could take a bus to the San Diego area, police said. They were supposed to return on Monday but did not.

Bishop is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair. She has a small tattoo of a heart with a star on her chest.

She suffers from dementia and did not have her medication, cellphone or purse with her at the time of departure.

RELATED STORIES

Neither of the missing subjects had access to a vehicle, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Bishop and Weber is asked to call the Buckeye Police Department tip line at 623-34-6411.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Mugshot of Frank Martin Lawrence III, who was sentenced to 25 years in prison for a deadly road rag...

Kevin Stone

Defendant sentenced to 25 years in prison for deadly road rage incident in Mesa

A defendant recently was sentenced to 25 years in prison for a deadly road rage incident in Mesa four years ago.

34 minutes ago

Stock image of a road closed barrier. A section of US 93 in Wickenburg was closed after a crash on ...

KTAR.com

US 93 temporarily closed after crash in Wickenburg, between metro Phoenix and Kingman

A section of the highway between metro Phoenix and Kingman was temporarily closed after a crash Tuesday morning, authorities said.

2 hours ago

Stock photo of two Breeze Airways planes on the tarmac. The low-cost carrier is launching service b...

Kevin Stone

Low-cost carrier Breeze Airways to launch new service between Phoenix and Norfolk, Virginia

Breeze Airways is adding seasonal nonstop service between Phoenix and Norfolk, Virginia, this fall, the low-cost carrier announced Tuesday.

2 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Will Ohio man’s prison sentence for election-related death threats deter similar incidents in 2024?

An Ohio man was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison after making election-related death threats to Katie Hobbs when she served as Arizona secretary of state. Jim Sharpe takes a closer look at what the sentence could mean ahead of the 2024 election in Tuesday’s Sharper Point commentary.

3 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Man sentenced to prison for election-related death threats. Will that stop others making threats?

An Ohio man was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison after making election-related death threats to Katie Hobbs when she served as Arizona secretary of state. Jim Sharpe takes a closer look at what the sentence could mean ahead of the 2024 election in Tuesday’s Sharper Point commentary. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News […]

3 hours ago

A split-panel image shows an ammo can found by a hiker near Hillside, Arizona, on the left, and the...

Kevin Stone

Partially assembled pipe bomb found with IED components by Arizona hiker

A man hiking in rural Arizona with his children made a potentially explosive discovery last week: a partially assembled pipe bomb.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Silver Alert issued for Buckeye woman who never returned from trip with son