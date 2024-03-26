PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday morning for a Buckeye woman who didn’t return home from an out-of-state trip with her son, authorities said.

Diana Bishop, 77, and her son John Weber, 60, were last seen on Sunday, the Buckeye Police Department said

A neighbor took the pair to a Phoenix Greyhound station so they could take a bus to the San Diego area, police said. They were supposed to return on Monday but did not.

Bishop is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair. She has a small tattoo of a heart with a star on her chest.

She suffers from dementia and did not have her medication, cellphone or purse with her at the time of departure.

Neither of the missing subjects had access to a vehicle, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Bishop and Weber is asked to call the Buckeye Police Department tip line at 623-34-6411.

