Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert canceled after Buckeye woman found safe in California

Mar 26, 2024, 5:59 AM | Updated: 12:36 pm

A Silver Alert was canceled Tuesday morning for a Buckeye woman who was found safe. (Buckeye Police Department Photo)

(Buckeye Police Department Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was canceled Tuesday morning for a Buckeye woman who was found safe.

Diana Bishop, 77, was found in California on Tuesday afternoon, the Buckeye Police Department said in an email.

Bishop and her son John Weber, 60, were last seen on Sunday, the Buckeye Police Department said

A neighbor took the pair to a Phoenix Greyhound station so they could take a bus to the San Diego area, police said. They were supposed to return on Monday but did not.

RELATED STORIES

Neither of the missing subjects had access to a vehicle, police said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Rachel Nicole Berg was booked into jail on one count of reckless manslaughter after authorities say...

SuElen Rivera

Woman arrested after motorcyclist killed in high-speed collision in Mesa

An 18-year-old woman was arrested on Monday for allegedly fatally rear-ending the Corvette she was driving into a motorcyclist near Mesa earlier this month.

34 minutes ago

Duke, a grayish-black pit bull-mastiff mix, is seen lying in the grass. The elderly dog had to be p...

KTAR.com

$9,000 reward offered after elderly dog burned to death in his Phoenix backyard

A reward of up to a $9,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest after an elderly dog named Duke was burned to death in his Phoenix backyard.

2 hours ago

Mugshot of Glendale high school teacher Estevan Carreon, who was arrested Monday, March 25, 2024, f...

Kevin Stone

Glendale high school teacher accused of using spy cameras to record students changing outfits

A longtime West Valley teacher was arrested Monday for alleged voyeurism after students found spy cameras in a high school classroom changing room.

4 hours ago

The Crepe Club to celebrate grand opening on April 12-13...

Serena O'Sullivan

Mesa crepe restaurant to celebrate grand opening with free food, live music

Local dessert chain The Crepe Club will celebrate the grand opening of its first Mesa restaurant over two days next month.

5 hours ago

Mugshot of Frank Martin Lawrence III, who was sentenced to 25 years in prison for a deadly road rag...

Kevin Stone

Defendant sentenced to 25 years in prison for deadly road rage incident in Mesa

A defendant recently was sentenced to 25 years in prison for a deadly road rage incident in Mesa four years ago.

6 hours ago

Stock image of a road closed barrier. A section of US 93 in Wickenburg was closed after a crash on ...

KTAR.com

US 93 temporarily closed after crash in Wickenburg, between metro Phoenix and Kingman

A section of the highway between metro Phoenix and Kingman was temporarily closed after a crash Tuesday morning, authorities said.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Silver Alert canceled after Buckeye woman found safe in California