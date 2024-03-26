Silver Alert canceled after Buckeye woman found safe in California

PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was canceled Tuesday morning for a Buckeye woman who was found safe.

Diana Bishop, 77, was found in California on Tuesday afternoon, the Buckeye Police Department said in an email.

Bishop and her son John Weber, 60, were last seen on Sunday, the Buckeye Police Department said

A neighbor took the pair to a Phoenix Greyhound station so they could take a bus to the San Diego area, police said. They were supposed to return on Monday but did not.

Neither of the missing subjects had access to a vehicle, police said.

