PHOENIX – A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday morning for an 81-year-old Phoenix man who went missing the previous night.

Ronald Hellner hasn’t been seen since he left his home on foot near 35th and Northern avenues around 11 p.m. Tuesday, according to the alert.

Hellner, who has a medical condition that can cause him to become confused, was wearing a checkered polo shirt and blue jeans and pulling a black rolling suitcase.

He is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 170 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

Anybody with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 602-534-2121, or 602-262-6151 after hours.

