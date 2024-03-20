Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert issued for 81-year-old Phoenix man who left home on foot

Mar 20, 2024, 9:12 AM

Headshot of Ronald Hellner, 81, the subject of a Silver Alert issued Wednesday, March 20, 2024....

Ronald Hellner of Phoenx is the subject of a Silver Alert issued Wednesday, March 20, 2024. (Photo via Phoenix Police Department)

(Photo via Phoenix Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday morning for an 81-year-old Phoenix man who went missing the previous night.

Ronald Hellner hasn’t been seen since he left his home on foot near 35th and Northern avenues around 11 p.m. Tuesday, according to the alert.

Hellner, who has a medical condition that can cause him to become confused, was wearing a checkered polo shirt and blue jeans and pulling a black rolling suitcase.

He is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 170 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

Anybody with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 602-534-2121, or 602-262-6151 after hours.

