ARIZONA NEWS

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Phoenix news stories from March 22-24

Mar 24, 2024, 4:00 PM

Rain fell in parts of metro Phoenix over the weekend. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — From rain to a vehicle that crashed into a lake and left a woman dead, here are the biggest news stories in the Valley from over the weekend.

Arizona AG asks courts to take over Mesa elder care facility accused of abuse and consumer fraud

A Mesa elder care facility was accused of abuse and consumer fraud in a lawsuit by Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, who also asked that the owners lose control of the home during litigation.

Heritage Village Assisted Living was told by the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) in January its license was going to be revoked due to repeated violations of Arizona law.

The suit alleges the facility’s owners, Madison Realty Companies’ Gary Langendoen and Matthew Arnold, billed it as capable of providing specialized care to vulnerable adults while being consistently understaffed.

Scattered rain showers fall over metro Phoenix area

A cold front arrived in the metro Phoenix area overnight, leading to cooler temperatures and scattered rain showers on Sunday morning.

The day was off to a wet start, with an average of 0.21 inches of rain in Phoenix by 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Other parts of the Valley experienced heavier showers.

Woman found dead in vehicle that crashed into residential lake in Goodyear

A man is facing multiple charges, including manslaughter and extreme DUI, after a deadly singular-vehicle accident in Goodyear on Friday night.

According to police, Anthony Maiorana, a 35-year-old resident of Goodyear, was the driver of a vehicle that left the roadway and entered a residential lake within a gated community near Estrella Parkway and Willis Road at approximately 7:50 p.m.

The vehicle was submerged in the water.

Arizona woman arrested 6 months after allegedly shooting husband

A woman was arrested six months after allegedly shooting her husband and trying to cover it up in northern Arizona, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said.

After six months of investigating, detectives confronted Megan Bessert, who admitted to shooting her husband in his right shoulder after a fight over a cell phone escalated at their home in Dewey-Humboldt, a small mining town 12 miles east of Prescott.

Phoenix’s Office of Homeless Solutions shares plan for new shelter with 280 beds

The city of Phoenix’s Office of Homeless Solutions is planning to create a new shelter in west Phoenix.

The 280-bed shelter will be near 67th Avenue and Van Buren Street.

Rachel Milne, the office’s director, said the city already owns the property at 11 S. 71st Ave.

Her office is seeking a permit to move the project forward, she added.

