PHOENIX – Some commuters got a surprise on their way to work Thursday morning when isolated showers moved through metro Phoenix.

However, the scattered rainfall was just a blip in an otherwise hot and dry forecast.

There wasn’t any measurable rain at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which the National Weather Service used for the city’s official readings. April 1 was the last time rain was recorded at the airport.

7:15 AM MST: Isolated showers are moving south through the Phoenix Metro area. This activity is weakening, but a few locations will see some brief rainfall. #azwx pic.twitter.com/rYqO3HFaxT — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) May 16, 2024

Temperatures are expected to reach the middle to upper 90s on Thursday before climbing to around 100 degrees over the weekend.

The forecast calls for overnight lows in the lower 70s for the coming days as the seasonal heat starts to take hold in the Valley.

