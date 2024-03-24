Arizona woman arrested 6 months after allegedly shooting husband

PHOENIX — A woman was arrested six months after allegedly shooting her husband and trying to cover it up in northern Arizona, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said.

After six months of investigating, detectives confronted Megan Bessert, who admitted to shooting her husband in his right shoulder after a fight over a cell phone escalated at their home in Dewey-Humboldt, a small mining town 12 miles east of Prescott.

Bessert was arrested for two counts of aggravated assault and will also be charged with tampering with physical evidence.

“This case is a good example of the instincts and the tenacity of our deputies and detectives in seeing a case to the end to find the truth,” Yavapai Sherriff David Rhodes said. “Six months of investigation finally concluded with the right person being brought to justice.”

What led to Bessert confessing to YCSO deputies?

After the shooting first occurred, Bessert told a 911 operator that a male subject shot her husband while he was walking down a road near their residency. Deputies responded but could find no evidence in the surrounding area.

Later on, Bessert’s husband told investigators he was at a house near his own when he was shot by an unknown subject.

Investigators learned in the following months that there had been numerous calls of domestic violence involving the pair and that they had since separated.

After not finding evidence at any of the places cited by Bessert or her husband, police went back to interview the husband, who then told police his wife had shot him during an argument.

When detectives were recently able to obtain the firearm they believe shot and hit the husband, they confronted Bessert, who then admitted her wrongdoing.

