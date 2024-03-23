PHOENIX — A man is facing multiple charges, including manslaughter and extreme DUI, after a deadly singular-vehicle accident in Goodyear on Friday night.

According to police, Anthony Maiorana, a 35-year-old resident of Goodyear, was the driver of a vehicle that left the roadway and entered a residential lake within a gated community near Estrella Parkway and Willis Road at approximately 7:50 p.m.

The vehicle was submerged in the water.

Maiorana escaped the vehicle but a second occupant, 35-year-old Megan Maiorana, also of Goodyear, was found dead in the vehicle by a dive team.

Anthony Maiorana was transported to a local hospital for treatment. He was taken into custody at the hospital when police suspected alcohol was a contributing factor in the incident.

After being released from the hospital, he was booked into the Maricopa County Jail.

