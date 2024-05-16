PHOENIX – A Phoenix Silver Alert was canceled several hours after it was issued Thursday morning after the subject was found in good health.

Carol Fay Jenkins, 81, had gone missing Wednesday. She was last seen in the area of 19th Avenue and Greenway Road.

She was located by the Salt River Police Department and has been reunited with her loved ones, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Jenkins is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 150 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. She has a medical condition that can cause her to become lost or easily confused.

