ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert canceled after missing Phoenix woman located in good health

May 16, 2024, 6:51 AM | Updated: 10:34 am

Headshot of Carol Fay Jenkins of Phoenix, the subject of a Silver Alert issued May 16, 2024....

A Silver Alert for Carol Fay Jenkins of Phoenix was issued Thursday, May 16, 2024. The alert was canceled after she was located in good health. (Photo via Arizona Department of Public Safety)

(Photo via Arizona Department of Public Safety)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – A Phoenix Silver Alert was canceled several hours after it was issued Thursday morning after the subject was found in good health.

Carol Fay Jenkins, 81, had gone missing Wednesday. She was last seen in the area of 19th Avenue and Greenway Road.

She was located by the Salt River Police Department and has been reunited with her loved ones, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Jenkins is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 150 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. She has a medical condition that can cause her to become lost or easily confused.

