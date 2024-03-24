Scattered rain showers fall over metro Phoenix area

PHOENIX — A cold front arrived in the metro Phoenix area overnight, leading to cooler temperatures and scattered rain showers on Sunday morning.

The day was off to a wet start, with an average of 0.21 inches of rain in Phoenix by 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Other parts of the Valley experienced heavier showers. For instance, some parts of Scottsdale saw as much as 0.35 inches of rain.

Rainfall totals ranged from 0.10 to around 0.50 inches, NWS said.

A cold front arrived overnight, bringing much cooler temperatures and rain to the region. The morning low was 53 degrees at Sky Harbor. The Phoenix Metro saw rainfall totals ranging from 0.10″-0.50″. More rain will be possible today, mainly this afternoon and evening. #azwx pic.twitter.com/qkgMMlHSt6 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) March 24, 2024

However, most rainfall NWS reported fell in McDowell Mountain Regional Park, which saw as much as 0.59 inches of rainfall.

The morning also reached a low temperature of 53 degrees at Sky Harbor International Airport, which functions as the city of Phoenix’s official measurement location.

More rain is expected to drench the Valley during Sunday afternoon and evening, NWS said.

