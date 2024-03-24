Close
Scattered rain showers fall over metro Phoenix area

Mar 24, 2024, 10:00 AM | Updated: 11:17 am

Rain is expected to continue during the evening, NWS said. (File photo by Oliver Berg/picture alliance via Getty Images)

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


PHOENIX — A cold front arrived in the metro Phoenix area overnight, leading to cooler temperatures and scattered rain showers on Sunday morning.

The day was off to a wet start, with an average of 0.21 inches of rain in Phoenix by 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Other parts of the Valley experienced heavier showers. For instance, some parts of Scottsdale saw as much as 0.35 inches of rain.

Rainfall totals ranged from 0.10 to around 0.50 inches, NWS said.

However, most rainfall NWS reported fell in McDowell Mountain Regional Park, which saw as much as 0.59 inches of rainfall.

The morning also reached a low temperature of 53 degrees at Sky Harbor International Airport, which functions as the city of Phoenix’s official measurement location.

More rain is expected to drench the Valley during Sunday afternoon and evening, NWS said.

