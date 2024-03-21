Luke Days air show returning to Glendale this weekend

PHOENIX — Luke Days returns to the West Valley’s air force base for two days this weekend.

The free event at Luke Air Force Base in Glendale will feature aerial performances from a number of aircraft, including Team Red Bull, Ghost Writer Airshows, Ace Maker Aviation and more.

Gates open at 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, with performances slated to begin at 11 a.m.

There are ticket options for those who want the best views and other amenities. Premium box seats are located directly on the flight path, offer in and out privileges and separate concessions and restrooms.

Since the event is on the air base, parking passes are required. Passes start at $40.

More information can be found on the Luke Days website.

ASU’s STEM innovation set to feature at Luke Days

Arizona State University will feature STEM exhibits and activities at Luke Days.

The ASU exhibit, part of the Luke Days STEM City, will offer interactive displays showcasing technology in sports, aviation, molecular simulations, robotics, forensics and a STEM trivia wheel.

Chris Howard, ASU’s executive vice president and a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel, expressed excitement, highlighting ASU’s commitment to innovation, education and supporting the military community.

“We are excited to participate in the Luke Days Airshow and demonstrate ASU’s contributions to education and research,” Howard said in a press release.

“Our involvement underscores our commitment to advancing innovation, supporting our military community and inspiring the next generation to achieve their dreams through educational opportunities.”

ASU’s Aviation program will display a J-85 turbojet engine and various drones, emphasizing advancements in aviation technology. This participation aligns with ASU’s “West Valley Forward” initiative, aimed at fostering educational and economic growth in the region.

With nearly $800 million in annual research expenditures, ASU is a leader in defense-related research, supporting national security priorities.

The university’s dedication to innovation is recognized, having been named the most innovative university in America by U.S. News & World Report for nine consecutive years.

