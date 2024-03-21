Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Luke Days air show returning to Glendale this weekend

Mar 21, 2024, 4:05 AM | Updated: 6:17 am

Luke Days returns to Glendale March 23-24, 2024. (Luke AFB Photo)...

Luke Days returns to Glendale March 23-24, 2024. (Luke AFB Photo)

(Luke AFB Photo)

Arin Ducharme's Profile Picture

BY ARIN DUCHARME


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Luke Days returns to the West Valley’s air force base for two days this weekend.

The free event at Luke Air Force Base in Glendale will feature aerial performances from a number of aircraft, including Team Red Bull, Ghost Writer Airshows, Ace Maker Aviation and more.

Gates open at 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, with performances slated to begin at 11 a.m.

There are ticket options for those who want the best views and other amenities. Premium box seats are located directly on the flight path, offer in and out privileges and separate concessions and restrooms.

Since the event is on the air base, parking passes are required. Passes start at $40.

More information can be found on the Luke Days website.

ASU’s STEM innovation set to feature at Luke Days

Arizona State University will feature STEM exhibits and activities at Luke Days.

The ASU exhibit, part of the Luke Days STEM City, will offer interactive displays showcasing technology in sports, aviation, molecular simulations, robotics, forensics and a STEM trivia wheel.

RELATED STORIES

Chris Howard, ASU’s executive vice president and a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel, expressed excitement, highlighting ASU’s commitment to innovation, education and supporting the military community.

“We are excited to participate in the Luke Days Airshow and demonstrate ASU’s contributions to education and research,” Howard said in a press release.

“Our involvement underscores our commitment to advancing innovation, supporting our military community and inspiring the next generation to achieve their dreams through educational opportunities.”

ASU’s Aviation program will display a J-85 turbojet engine and various drones, emphasizing advancements in aviation technology. This participation aligns with ASU’s “West Valley Forward” initiative, aimed at fostering educational and economic growth in the region.

With nearly $800 million in annual research expenditures, ASU is a leader in defense-related research, supporting national security priorities.

The university’s dedication to innovation is recognized, having been named the most innovative university in America by U.S. News & World Report for nine consecutive years.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

iPhone 15 phones are shown during an announcement of new products on the Apple campus in Cupertino,...

KTAR.com

Arizona joins federal lawsuit against tech giant Apple over alleged smartphone monopoly

The Justice Department and 16 attorneys general, including Arizona’s, filed a blockbuster lawsuit accusing Apple of monopolizing the smartphone market.

36 minutes ago

Dark clouds form over Piestewa Peak in Phoenix, Arizona, in a file photo....

Kevin Stone

Phoenix weekend weather forecast includes cooler temperatures, chance of rain

The run of 80-degree days in Phoenix is expected to last a few more days before temperatures take a dive over the weekend.

2 hours ago

Afghan prosecutors need help escaping the country, MCAO says...

Serena O'Sullivan

Maricopa County Attorney’s Office joins effort to rescue prosecutors stuck in Afghanistan

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said during a Wednesday press conference she wants to help Afghan prosecutors escape to safety.

3 hours ago

A Gila River police officer was reportedly involved in a rollover crash southwest of downtown Phoen...

KTAR.com

Gila River police officer reportedly involved in rollover crash in the southwest Valley

An investigation is underway after a Gila River police officer was reportedly involved in a rollover crash overnight  in the southwest Valley.

4 hours ago

inside of a courtroom....

KTAR.com

Court officials warn of spoof requests to pay fines for missing jury duty in Arizona

Valley court officials are cautioning residents about fraudulent phone calls demanding payment of fines for allegedly missing jury duty obligations.

5 hours ago

...

Sponsored Content by Collins Comfort Masters

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Luke Days air show returning to Glendale this weekend