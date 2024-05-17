Close
10-year-old girl found safe day after going missing in Phoenix

May 17, 2024, 11:56 AM | Updated: 12:17 pm

This photo of Bakari Jones is from May 16, 2024, the day she went missing in Phoenix.

This photo of Bakari Jones is from May 16, 2024, the day she went missing in Phoenix.

(Phoenix Police Photo)

PHOENIX — A 10-year-old girl was found safe Friday, a day after she went missing in Phoenix.

Bakari Jones had last been seen on foot in the area of 67th Avenue and Indian School Road at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to a missing endangered person advisory from the Phoenix Police Department.

The announcement she was found safe came at noon on Friday.

She was wearing a navy blue uniform polo shirt, black pants and purple Jordan shoes when she disappeared.

Jones is 5-foot-5, weighs 100 pounds and has puffy, brown pigtails.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said the city was on high alert for Jones.

