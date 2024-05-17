PHOENIX — A 10-year-old girl was found safe Friday, a day after she went missing in Phoenix.

Bakari Jones had last been seen on foot in the area of 67th Avenue and Indian School Road at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to a missing endangered person advisory from the Phoenix Police Department.

The announcement she was found safe came at noon on Friday.

She was wearing a navy blue uniform polo shirt, black pants and purple Jordan shoes when she disappeared.

Jones is 5-foot-5, weighs 100 pounds and has puffy, brown pigtails.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said the city was on high alert for Jones.

