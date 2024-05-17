Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona man accused of pointing gun at Border Patrol agent before arrest

May 17, 2024, 11:01 AM

An Arizona man is accused of pointing a gun at a Border Patrol agent in Nogales. (Photo by John Moo...

An Arizona man is accused of pointing a gun at a Border Patrol agent in Nogales. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

(Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — An Arizona man was accused of pointing a gun at a Border Patrol agent prior to being arrested, authorities said Thursday.

Erik Alberto Beal, 26, of Oro Valley, aimed his weapon, a Sig Sauer pistol, at the agent while coming out of a residence near the border in Nogales on April 11, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

The agent was in the area because a migrant jumped the International Boundary Fence and ran onto a nearby property, the release said.

Beal was eventually subdued and arrested.

He was indicted on one count of assault of a federal officer with a dangerous weapon and one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

Beal could face up to life in prison if convicted on both counts.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, along with the United States Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility, are conducting the investigation in the case.

