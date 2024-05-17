Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Human smuggler gets 22.5 years for injuring 2 in crash while fleeing Arizona deputy

May 17, 2024, 10:01 AM | Updated: 10:03 am

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A human smuggler was sentenced this week to 22½ years in prison for his role in injuring and endangering multiple people while fleeing from an Arizona deputy last year, authorities said.

Timothy Broyles, 33, previously pleaded guilty to two counts each of aggravated assault and endangerment, as well as one count of unlawful flight from law enforcement, the Office of the Pinal County Attorney said on Thursday.

“Dangerous decisions lead to dire consequences,” County Attorney Kent Volkmer said in a press release. “I am just relieved that no innocent civilians or law enforcement personnel were injured in this case and the driver was held accountable for his choice to endanger the public.”

RELATED STORIES

Here’s what prosecutors say Broyles did before his arrest

In February 2023, deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a truck traveling on Interstate 10 in Pinal County.

Instead of stopping, the vehicle sped up and began changing lanes, prosecutors said. The deputy pursued the vehicle as it weaved through traffic at speeds up to 90mph.

The truck then crossed over the median and started driving into oncoming traffic at high speeds, prosecutors said. Drivers were swerving to avoid being hit by the truck.

The truck eventually lost control and rolled into the median.

Two passengers were ejected and hospitalized with serious injuries, prosecutors said. Two other passengers sustained minor injuries.

“Broyles was identified as the driver and told deputies he did not stop because he was scared and did not want ‘to lose his load of people,'” according to the incident report.

The driver also admitted to using fentanyl and was administered Narcan by EMS.

