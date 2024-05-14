2024 Spring Arizona Restaurant Week: Special deals start Friday...

Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Here’s what’s on the menu for 2024 Spring Arizona Restaurant Week

May 14, 2024, 4:15 AM

Around 160 eateries are taking part in the event. (Arizona Restaurant Week photos)

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


PHOENIX — Dozens of Valley restaurants are dishing up special deals for 2024 Spring Arizona Restaurant Week, which starts Friday.

At least 160 eateries are participating in the special event, which the Arizona Restaurant Association sponsors.

This year, the 2024 spring Arizona Restaurant week runs from Friday to May 26.

How will the 2024 Spring Arizona Restaurant Week work?

The event, which takes place in the spring and fall of each year, challenges restaurants to create three-course prix fixe meals at specific prices: $33, $44 or $55.

These prices can vary: Some places charge the prices per person, while others charge one of these prices per couple.

These fixed prices are meant to promote the local dining scene and incentivize residents to try new Arizona restaurants without breaking the bank.

The three-course meals are usually composed of appetizers, entrees and desserts.

Which types of restaurants take part in the biannual event?

The event website has a list of participants, which can be filtered by cuisine, city, price or name.

Since a variety of restaurants are taking part, food lovers across the Valley can expect diverse dining options, from pizza to sushi and everything in between.

Fine dining spots such as Arrowhead Grill in Glendale and Famiglia Modern Italian Trattoria in Scottsdale are offering $55 three-course meals.

Popular chains like Culinary Dropout, RA Sushi Bar Restaurant, Outback Steakhouse and Barrio Queen are also taking part in the event.

This fall, the event will run from Sept. 20-29.

