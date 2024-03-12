Close
ARIZONA NEWS

American rapper Russ to stop in Phoenix in June on ‘It Was You All Along’ tour

Mar 12, 2024, 12:00 PM

American rapper Russ announced a stop at Footprint Center in Phoenix on June 8. (Live Nation Photo)

SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture

BY SUELEN RIVERA


PHOENIX — American rapper Russ announced a stop in Phoenix this summer on his upcoming tour.

The artist will bring his “It Was You All Along” tour,  featuring 6LACK and Melli, to Footprint Center on June 8.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday. Presales for the event have already started.

Phoenix is one of 10 locations on the artists’ arena tour schedule.

Russ’s journey: From chart-topping hits to performing on stage

Russ began rapping over 10 years ago, with 25 million singles sold and 22 billion career streams to date, according to a press release.

His most popular songs include “Losing Control,” “What They Want” and “Best on Earth,” with all songs making it onto Billboard’s Hot 100.

He most recently released his album “Santiago” in August 2023.

The last time Russ was in the Valley was in 2018 at Rawhide Western Town and Event Center in Chandler, according to setlist.fm.

His tour kicks off in Seattle, Washington, on May 31 and concludes in Brooklyn, New York, on June 28.

