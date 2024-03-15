PHOENIX — A 19-year-old man from Casa Grande was arrested Thursday night in connection with a fatal shooting at a Chandler sports park over the weekend, authorities announced.

Javion Keandre Brown was booked into jail on counts of first-degree murder, armed robbery, aggravated robbery and discharging a firearm within city limits, the Chandler Police Department said.

One teenager was killed and two others were injured in the shooting Sunday night at Snedigar Sportsplex.

What are the details of fatal shooting at Chandler sports park?

Officers responded to the sports park off Alma School Road south of Ocotillo Road around 9 p.m. after receiving multiple reports of shots fired.

Jaylan Collins, 16, of Queen Creek was pronounced dead at the scene. A boy and a girl from San Tan Valley, both 17 years old, also suffered gunshot wounds, police said.

Detectives learned that the incident involved two groups of people who knew each other. They eventually identified Brown as the suspect and arrested him in Casa Grande.

The investigation is ongoing. Anybody with information about the case is asked to call the Chandler Police Department at 480-782-4130 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

This is an updated version of a story originally published on March 11, 2024.

