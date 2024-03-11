PHOENIX – A man was shot and killed by an unknown assailant in south Phoenix over the weekend, authorities said.

Officers responded to a shooting call near 19th and Southern avenues around 4:15 p.m. Sunday and found Milton Ayers on the ground with gunshot wounds, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Fire department responders rushed the 35-year-old man to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

“After searching the area for evidence and speaking to witnesses, detectives learned an unknown man shot Ayers and left in a passenger vehicle,” Sgt. Phil Krynsky said in a press release Monday.

Anybody with information about the case is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish. Callers can remain anonymous, and tips that lead to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

