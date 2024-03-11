Close
Man fatally shot by unknown assailant in south Phoenix over weekend

Mar 11, 2024, 9:00 AM

File photo of Phoenix police SUVs parked on the side of a road...

Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot and killed near 19th and Southern avenues in Phoenix on Sunday, March 10, 2024. (KTAR News File Photo)

(KTAR News File Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – A man was shot and killed by an unknown assailant in south Phoenix over the weekend, authorities said.

Officers responded to a shooting call near 19th and Southern avenues around 4:15 p.m. Sunday and found Milton Ayers on the ground with gunshot wounds, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Fire department responders rushed the 35-year-old man to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

“After searching the area for evidence and speaking to witnesses, detectives learned an unknown man shot Ayers and left in a passenger vehicle,” Sgt. Phil Krynsky said in a press release Monday.

Anybody with information about the case is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish. Callers can remain anonymous, and tips that lead to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

