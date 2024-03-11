Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Judge tosses Tom Horne’s challenge of Arizona programs that teach non-English speaking students

Mar 11, 2024, 7:00 AM

A child is writing on a worksheet with colored pencils...

A judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Arizona's schools chief that challenged dual language programs. (Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHOENIX (AP) — A judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Arizona’s schools chief that challenged programs that some school districts use to teach non-English speaking students.

Republican Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne argued dual language programs – in which students spend half the day learning English and the other half focusing on another language — violate a 2000 voter-approved law that requires those students to be taught only in English, KJZZ radio reported.

In a ruling Tuesday, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Katherine Cooper concluded Horne lacked the statutory authority and legal standing to file the lawsuit and that he failed to state legal claims against Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs, Democratic Attorney General Kris Mayes and 10 school districts.

In dismissing the case, Cooper ruled districts are required to use language immersion models approved by the state Board of Education, and the dual language models used by the 10 districts named in the lawsuit had that approval.

RELATED STORIES

“The State Board, not the School Districts, are responsible for developing and approving the immersion models. … The School Districts, like all public and charter schools, are required to follow a model as approved by the State Board,” Cooper wrote.

Cooper ruled that neither Hobbs nor Mayes have any role in implementing or approving language models under the voter-approved law, so “none of the Defendant Parties has the ability to effect the relief he seeks.”

Last year, Mayes issued an opinion at the request of Democrats in the Arizona Legislature that concluded only the state education board, and not the superintendent of public instruction, has the authority to decide whether schools are in compliance with state laws governing how schools teach English language learners.

Horne’s attorneys argued that opinion is incorrect, but Cooper wrote that is not grounds for a lawsuit. “An opinion by the Attorney General is just that, an opinion. It is not actionable. It is advisory and has no legally binding effect,” Cooper wrote.

Cooper wrote that the Legislature gave the state Board of Education the authority to monitor school districts’ compliance with state and federal law, and the ability to file lawsuits if violations occur. She also ruled that Prop. 203 gives parents and guardians the power to file lawsuits to enforce that law.

In a statement, Horne said he will appeal the ruling and that a parent will file a similar lawsuit that would have more dire consequences for districts.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Chris Brown performs as part of his "Under The Influence" Europe Tour at The 3Arena Dublin on Febru...

David Veenstra

Chris Brown announces ‘The 11:11 Tour,’ Phoenix show at Footprint Center

Chris Brown is bringing his “The 11:11 Tour” to Footprint Center for a show in August. The 26-city tour will showcase his 11th studio album.

3 hours ago

Gumby is the newest dog on Banner Thunderbird's campus. (Banner Thunderbird PR photo)...

Damon Allred

Banner Thunderbird welcomes first facility dog to Glendale medical center

Banner Thunderbird Medical Center welcomed a new addition to its team on Tuesday, its first facility dog named Gumby.

3 hours ago

State Farm Stadium Gold Cup soccer arrests 2023...

KTAR.com

Preparations are underway at State Farm Stadium for the Final Four in April

Co-chair of the Phoenix Final Four Host Committee, Tom Sadler, told Arizona's Morning News team that preparations are underway for the Final Four at State Farm Stadium.

3 hours ago

Emma Stone, winner of the Best Actress in a Leading Role award for “Poor Things”, poses in the ...

Associated Press

Scottsdale’s Emma Stone, Tucson’s Cord Jefferson among Academy Award winners

“Oppenheimer” was crowned best picture at a 96th Academy Awards that doubled as a coronation for Christopher Nolan.

11 hours ago

(KTAR file photos)...

KTAR.com

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Phoenix news stories from March 8-10

From the developing Preston Lord case to the new federal government spending package, here are some of the biggest stories in Phoenix.

13 hours ago

A ninth grader places her cellphone in to a phone holder as she enters class at Delta High School, ...

Associated Press

High school teacher pleads with parents to stop texting their kids at school

Virginia high school teacher Joe Clement has a plea for parents: Stop text messaging your kids when they're at school.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Canvas Annuity

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Judge tosses Tom Horne’s challenge of Arizona programs that teach non-English speaking students