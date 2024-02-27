PHOENIX — A suspect was arrested several days after allegedly fatally shooting a man in Glendale following a drug deal dispute, authorities said Monday.

Andrew Enriquez, 22, was arrested Thursday after allegedly shooting and killing 31-year-old Michael Leroy Johnson outside an apartment complex near 65th and Glendale avenues on Feb. 17, according to arrest documents.

Enriquez met with Johnson and his brother outside a QuikTrip near 67th and Glendale avenues for a drug deal but security video showed the two parties got into an argument, arrest documents said.

Johnson and his brother walked back to the complex without Enriquez, who followed the two men to the area.

When Johnson got to the complex, Enriquez shot the victim in the back, according to arrest documents.

Enriquez is also accused of shooting at a bystander who witnessed the incident before fleeing on foot.

Detectives eventually found Enriquez on Thursday and arrested him during a traffic stop in Phoenix. Enriquez had the murder weapon on him during the time of the arrest, according to arrest documents.

He was charged with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of disorderly conduct and one count of discharging a firearm within city limits.

