Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Glendale man accused of killing his father after argument turns deadly

Feb 1, 2024, 10:09 AM | Updated: 10:47 am

Split image with the mugshot of Glendale, Arizona, murder suspect Ruben Longoria on the left and a ...

Ruben Longoria was arrested after allegedly shooting his father to death in Glendale, Arizona, on Wednesday evening, Jan. 31, 2024. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and Facebook/Glendale Police Department - Arizona File Photos)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and Facebook/Glendale Police Department - Arizona File Photos)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – A 36-year-old Glendale man was arrested after allegedly shooting his father to death Wednesday evening, authorities said.

Officers were dispatched to a home near Northern and 43rd avenues around 6:30 p.m. in response to a domestic violence call, the Glendale Police Department said.

They found Richard Longoria with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim died after being taken to a hospital.

His son, Ruben Longoria, was detained at the scene without incident and later booked into jail on counts of first-degree murder and prohibited weapons possession.

Investigators learned that the victim had been visiting from out of town and staying at his son’s house.

An argument between the two men turned violent, and Ruben Longoria allegedly retrieved a gun from his bedroom and shot his father, police said.

RELATED STORIES

The suspect then asked his wife to call 911.

What do court documents say about Glendale murder case?

Six children were home at the time of the shooting, according to court documents.

Witnesses told police the father and son had a “toxic” relationship, according to the probable cause statement for Ruben Longoria’s arrest.

The arrest form said the dispute started during a shopping outing.

Ruben Longoria went inside to pick up some items for dinner and told his father to stay in the vehicle and watch the children. However, the son later saw his father inside the store.

A verbal argument ensued on the drive home and later escalated into a physical altercation before the shooting.

During an interview with police, the suspect said he told his father he couldn’t stay at the home anymore before the older man initiated the fight.

“When confronted on why he didn’t just call the police when he walked away to the bedroom, Ruben said he had to protect his wife and children. When asked why he didn’t have his wife call the police when he had held his dad to the ground, Ruben claimed that was not in his thought process,” the probable cause statement says.

This is a updated version of a story originally published on Jan. 31, 2024.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Justin Thomas plays a shot in the rain during the second round of the 2015 WM Phoenix Open in Scott...

Kevin Stone

Rain expected to hit Valley on Thursday night, again during Phoenix Open week

The Valley is about to flip from unseasonably warm conditions to a stormy stretch that could put a damper on next week’s WM Phoenix Open activities.

2 hours ago

Side by side mugshot of suspects booked after authorities found cocaine in their possession....

KTAR.com

2 Phoenix men arrested after being caught with 5 pounds of cocaine

Two Phoenix men were arrested last month after deputies found 5 pounds of cocaine in their vehicle, authorities said.

3 hours ago

...

Serena O'Sullivan

Barrett-Jackson’s 2024 Scottsdale auction broke all-time records, company says

Barrett-Jackson’s 2024 Scottsdale auction took place at WestWorld in Scottsdale from Jan. 20-28. It was the most lucrative year.

7 hours ago

Cochise county sheriff says illegal border crossings are still too high...

Serena O'Sullivan

Illegal border crossings are still unsustainably high despite January drop, Arizona sheriff says

Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels said 685 buses full of migrants have driven to his county since May 2023.

7 hours ago

Arizona woman sentenced to 27 months in prison for illegally transporting migrants...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona woman sentenced to 27 months in prison for illegally transporting migrants

Nicole Shermaine Martinez of Sells, 40, was sentenced to 27 months for illegally transporting undocumented migrants in January 2023.

7 hours ago

Valley Metro is hosting a series of public meetings on high-capacity projects. (Valley Metro Photo)...

KTAR.com

Valley Metro holding meetings to update on future high-capacity Phoenix transit projects

Valley Metro is hosting a series of meetings to update the public on several future high-capacity transit projects coming to Phoenix.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

Morris Hall

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

Glendale man accused of killing his father after argument turns deadly