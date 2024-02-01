PHOENIX – A 36-year-old Glendale man was arrested after allegedly shooting his father to death Wednesday evening, authorities said.

Officers were dispatched to a home near Northern and 43rd avenues around 6:30 p.m. in response to a domestic violence call, the Glendale Police Department said.

They found Richard Longoria with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim died after being taken to a hospital.

His son, Ruben Longoria, was detained at the scene without incident and later booked into jail on counts of first-degree murder and prohibited weapons possession.

Investigators learned that the victim had been visiting from out of town and staying at his son’s house.

An argument between the two men turned violent, and Ruben Longoria allegedly retrieved a gun from his bedroom and shot his father, police said.

The suspect then asked his wife to call 911.

What do court documents say about Glendale murder case?

Six children were home at the time of the shooting, according to court documents.

Witnesses told police the father and son had a “toxic” relationship, according to the probable cause statement for Ruben Longoria’s arrest.

The arrest form said the dispute started during a shopping outing.

Ruben Longoria went inside to pick up some items for dinner and told his father to stay in the vehicle and watch the children. However, the son later saw his father inside the store.

A verbal argument ensued on the drive home and later escalated into a physical altercation before the shooting.

During an interview with police, the suspect said he told his father he couldn’t stay at the home anymore before the older man initiated the fight.

“When confronted on why he didn’t just call the police when he walked away to the bedroom, Ruben said he had to protect his wife and children. When asked why he didn’t have his wife call the police when he had held his dad to the ground, Ruben claimed that was not in his thought process,” the probable cause statement says.

This is a updated version of a story originally published on Jan. 31, 2024.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.