ARIZONA NEWS

Grand Canyon Railway to run train pulled by steam engine on select dates this year

Feb 26, 2024, 4:35 AM | Updated: 7:07 am

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The Grand Canyon Railway resumes operations this weekend, offering departures every first Saturday of the month through October.

Steam-powered journeys will take place on April 23 for Earth Day, Aug. 12 for the steam engine’s birthday and Sept. 21 for the Grand Canyon Railway anniversary.

The schedule is subject to change and only the 9:30 a.m. departures will be powered by steam.

The Grand Canyon Railway includes two fully-restored steam engines purchased in 1989 that are available for use on a limited basis.

Steam engine No. 4960 was built in 1906 by the Baldwin Locomotive Works to haul iron ore and other freight in the Midwest. It was purchased by Grand Canyon Railway in 1989. In 1996, it was converted from a coal-burning engine to a diesel-burning engine.

In 2009, the 310-ton train was converted to run on recycled vegetable oil and snowmelt.

More than 30,000 steam engines were built in the United States, but less than 200 still exist today. Only a few of them are still running and most are on museum lines, not on everyday passenger railroads, according to a press release.

Visit the Grand Canyon Railway website to make reservations, check availability and for information about other services, including vacation packages.

