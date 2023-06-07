Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Amtrak seeks federal funding to bring passenger rail back to Phoenix

Jun 7, 2023, 10:06 AM | Updated: 10:44 am

Photo of an Amtrak train. Amtrak has applied for federal funding to bring passenger rail service ba...

(Amtrak Photo)

(Amtrak Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Amtrak has applied for federal funding to bring passenger rail service back to Phoenix for the first time since 1996.

The company is seeking $716 million from the Federal Railroad Administration under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for 16 projects nationwide, including routing the Sunset Limited train line through Phoenix, the largest U.S. city without Amtrak service.

“It’s really, frankly, an embarrassment that we don’t serve such a major and prominent city,” Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner said during a U.S. House subcommittee hearing on Tuesday.

The Sunset Limited runs between Los Angeles and New Orleans and has multiple stops in California, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas and Louisiana.

RELATED STORIES

The closest it gets to Phoenix is Maricopa, about 40 miles to the south. The other Arizona stops are in Yuma, Tucson and Benson.

“Arizonans have wanted passenger train service between Phoenix and Tucson for decades, so there’s no surprise that this effort has significant local and state support,” Rep. Greg Stanton (D-Arizona) said during Tuesday’s hearing.

Stanton said passenger rail between the state’s two largest cities would relieve congestion on Interstate 10, reduce pollution and boost regional economies.

The Arizona Department of Transportation has provided $3.5 million toward the planning effort.

“As other communities have gained access to passenger rail, they’ve experienced significant new economic opportunities,” Stanton said. “But Arizona has missed out.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Stock image of a brush fire. A brush fire disrupted traffic on U.S. Highway 93 northwest of metro P...

KTAR.com

Vehicle fire spreads to brush, disrupts traffic on US 93 northwest of metro Phoenix

A brush fire disrupted traffic on U.S. Highway 93 northwest of metro Phoenix on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

11 hours ago

mugshots of suspects connected to scottsdale stabbing...

KTAR.com

2 arrested after stabbing incident at extended stay hotel near Old Town Scottsdale

Two people were arrested over the weekend following a stabbing incident at an extended stay hotel near Old Town Scottsdale, authorities said.

11 hours ago

cop lights...

KTAR.com

2 injured, including MCSO deputy, after collision in Glendale

Two people, including a county deputy, were injured Wednesday morning following a collision involving two vehicles in Glendale.

11 hours ago

Phoenix firefighters work to extinguish fire. (Phoenix Fire Department)...

Brandon Gray

At least 21 displaced after alley fire spreads to Phoenix homes

At least 21 people have been displaced after two house fires Tuesday evening near the area of 16th and Oak streets. 

11 hours ago

Stock photo of a rainbow Pride flag. Tempe, Arizona, police are investigating an incident where the...

Brandon Gray

‘Hate has no place in Tempe:’ City Hall Pride Flag burned, police investigating

Tempe police are investigating an incident where the City Hall Pride flag was taken from a flagpole and burned Wednesday. 

11 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/City of Apache Junction Government)...

Delaney Penn

Apache Junction rehabilitates monumental sign that was damaged due to wildfires

Apache Junction has rehabilitated a monumental sign on the northeast entrance of State Route 88 that was damaged by wildfires.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

Amtrak seeks federal funding to bring passenger rail back to Phoenix