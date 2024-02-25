Macerich pumps brakes on proposal for new Biltmore office tower

Prominent shopping center owner and developer Macerich Co. is delaying its plans for a new Class A office building.

Macerich’s case for its 10-story office building at Biltmore Fashion Park was scheduled to be considered by the city of Phoenix’s planning hearing officer on Feb. 21. Ben Graff, a partner of Quarles & Brady LLP and the land-use attorney for Macerich’s project, said the application was withdrawn with the intent to resubmit with some modifications.

Should the project eventually move forward, it would add to another major investment in the white-hot Camelback Corridor, which is one of the Valley’s preeminent office markets.

The PHO hears requests to modify or delete stipulations from approved rezoning cases, time extensions for conditionally zoned properties, certain modifications to comprehensive sign plans, and zoning reversions initiated by the Planning Commission. Should it have been approved by the PHO, Macerich’s case would have been sent to Phoenix City Council at its March 20 meeting for ratification.

