ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert issued for missing 81-year-old Phoenix woman

May 16, 2024, 6:51 AM | Updated: 6:55 am

Headshot of Carol Fay Jenkins of Phoenix, the subject of a Silver Alert issued May 16, 2024....

A Silver Alert for Carol Fay Jenkins of Phoenix was issued Thursday, May 16, 2024. (Photo via Arizona Department of Public Safety)

(Photo via Arizona Department of Public Safety)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – A Silver Alert was issued Thursday morning for a Phoenix woman with a cognitive condition who went missing a day earlier.

Carol Fay Jenkins, 81, was last seen in the area of 19th Avenue and Greenway Road.

Jenkins is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 150 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

She drives a 2018 silver Toyota Corolla with Arizona license plate CMA6TD and has a medical condition that can cause her to become lost or easily confused.

Anybody with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 602-534-2121 or 602-262-6151 after hours. The officer in charge of the case can be reached at phillip.fortuna@phoenix.gov.

