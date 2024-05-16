Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Construction site worker dies after ‘uncontrolled pressure release’ at TSMC plant in Phoenix

May 16, 2024, 6:00 AM | Updated: 6:26 am

A construction site worker died on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, after a tank holding waste material dep...

A construction site worker died on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, after a tank holding waste material depressurized near the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company plant in Phoenix. (Google Maps Screenshot)

(Google Maps Screenshot)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A construction site worker died Wednesday after “an uncontrolled pressure release” of a tank holding waste material at the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company plant in Phoenix, authorities said.

Officers responded to an injured person call near 51st Avenue and Dove Valley Road around 2:30 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

As officers drove to the site, they learned the incident involved possible waste material in a tractor trailer.

Fire personnel responded to decontaminate the area and give aid to the driver, 41-year-old Cesar Anguiano-Guitron.

RELATED STORIES

Anguinao-Guitron was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The driver was taking waste material away from the site in his tractor trailer when he was made aware of a potential issue involving the tank storing the material under pressure.

“While inspecting the equipment, an uncontrolled pressure release occurred, which resulted in Anguinao-Guitron being struck by a blunt object and thrown over 20 feet from the trailer where he suffered life-threatening injuries,” Sgt. Phil Krynsky said in a press release.

An investigation into the fatal incident is ongoing.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Two new homes in Grand Canyon thanks to Habitat for Humanity...

Serena O'Sullivan

Habitat for Humanity completes 2 homes in Grand Canyon tribal village

Habitat for Humanity associates from all across Arizona teamed up with the Havasupai Tribe to create two new homes in the Grand Canyon.

2 hours ago

Hobby Lobby scheduled to open first store in Queen Creek...

Serena O'Sullivan

First Hobby Lobby in Queen Creek opening next week

Popular arts and crafts retail chain Hobby Lobby will open its first Queen Creek location on May 20, officials announced on Wednesday.

2 hours ago

preservation of Native American sites...

KTAR.com

Arizona and 10 tribes to get $2.5M in federal funding for historic site preservation

At least $2.5 million in funding earmarked for the preservation of historic and cultural sites is on its way to Arizona and 10 tribes in the state.

2 hours ago

A front view of the Goodyear industrial building recently sold to Packing Solutions for Any Product...

Kevin Stone

Mexican manufacturing company buys West Valley industrial building for $4.7 million

A Mexican manufacturing company recently purchased a West Valley industrial building for nearly $5 million.

2 hours ago

State Route 67 reopens for the season....

KTAR.com

Winding highway to Grand Canyon National Park North Rim opens through fall

The highway that leads travelers to the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park has reopened through the fall.

10 hours ago

From left to right: Marlene Galán-Woods, Amish Shah, Andrei Cherny....

Serena O'Sullivan

Watch: Arizona Congressional District 1 Democratic primary debate

The Arizona District 1 Democratic primary debate took place on May 15. Six candidates shared their opinions on various topics.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Construction site worker dies after ‘uncontrolled pressure release’ at TSMC plant in Phoenix