PHOENIX — A construction site worker died Wednesday after “an uncontrolled pressure release” of a tank holding waste material at the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company plant in Phoenix, authorities said.

Officers responded to an injured person call near 51st Avenue and Dove Valley Road around 2:30 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

As officers drove to the site, they learned the incident involved possible waste material in a tractor trailer.

Fire personnel responded to decontaminate the area and give aid to the driver, 41-year-old Cesar Anguiano-Guitron.

Anguinao-Guitron was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The driver was taking waste material away from the site in his tractor trailer when he was made aware of a potential issue involving the tank storing the material under pressure.

“While inspecting the equipment, an uncontrolled pressure release occurred, which resulted in Anguinao-Guitron being struck by a blunt object and thrown over 20 feet from the trailer where he suffered life-threatening injuries,” Sgt. Phil Krynsky said in a press release.

An investigation into the fatal incident is ongoing.

