PHOENIX — A new bakery opened in Chandler, serving up treats four our favorite four-legged friends.

Three Dog Bakery bills itself as “America’s original bakery for dogs,” according to a release.

The business is located off Queen Creek Road is serving up treats like blueberry muffins and maple bacon pancakes alongside other specialty items like their Lick’n Crunch! Sandwich Cookies.

Shop owner Cynthia Drager believes the shop will fit right into the community.

“I’m excited to create a space to help pet parents spoil their dogs,” Drager said.

Other seasonal items are sold at the store throughout the year.

Three Dog Bakery is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and on Sunday’s from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

According to the company website, there are nearly 50 Three Dog Bakery locations spread across the U.S.

