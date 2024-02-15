Close
Mesa Food Festival to feature Grammy Award-winning band Blues Traveler this weekend

Feb 14, 2024, 8:00 PM

Blues Traveler will perform at the inaugural Mesa Food Festival on Feb. 17, 2024. (Mesa Amphitheatre Photo)

Blues Traveler will perform at the inaugural Mesa Food Festival on Feb. 17, 2024. (Mesa Amphitheatre Photo)

(Mesa Amphitheatre Photo)

Arin Ducharme's Profile Picture

BY ARIN DUCHARME


KTAR.com

PHOENIX– The Mesa Food Festival makes its debut in the East Valley city on Saturday and will feature Grammy Award-winning entertainment.

The festival is set to take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Mesa Amphitheatre, located at 263 N. Center Street.

This year’s event will feature food vendors and Blues Traveler, the rock band that took home one of music’s most prestigious honors in 1996.

Guests can experience an array of cuisines from around the globe, with options ranging from wings to steaks or even pies.

From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., attendees can enjoy various bands, including ’90s rock sensations, jazz acts, and, of course, the Blues Traveler, who will take the stage at 6:30 p.m.

The festival’s aim to unite the community through culinary exploration and top-notch entertainment.

“We invite you and your families to come out and indulge, enjoy an array of great food, live entertainment and fun,” Evans said in a press release.

General admission tickets for the Mesa Food Festival begin at $10. Admission is $30 for both the food fest and concert when bought online.

