PHOENIX — The Arizona State Fair will return in September with a birthday theme as the event celebrates its 140th anniversary.

The 2024 iteration will run Thursdays through Sundays from Sept. 20 to Oct. 27 at the Arizona State Fairgrounds at 19th Avenue and McDowell Road.

The fair has teased a special ticket deal at 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday, which is the state of Arizona’s birthday.

💌 YOU'RE INVITED TO OUR 140TH BIRTHDAY! 🥳🎂🎊 🗓️ When: Fri, Sep 20th – Sun, Oct 27th, 2024. 📍Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds Join us in celebrating the Arizona State Fair's 140th Birthday! Stay tuned for a special deal tomorrow celebrating Statehood (2/14). pic.twitter.com/40GD6EbuTA — Arizona State Fair (@azstatefair) February 13, 2024

“140 years is not a small milestone,” Wanell Costello, manager of the Arizona State Fair, said in a press release. “We are thrilled to celebrate over a century of traditions and bring the community together for the biggest birthday party in the state.”

What is the history of the Arizona State Fair?

The event started in 1884, nearly 30 years before Arizona become a state, as the territorial fair.

The fairgrounds has been its home since 1905. The on-site Veterans Memorial Coliseum, which now houses a concert series, has been around since 1965.

The fair has evolved into an annual affair that blends entertainment, food and community for about a month during the fall.

The 2023 Arizona State Fair saw 1.4 million visitors.

