Santana and Counting Crows coming to Phoenix for 2024 tour...

PHOENIX — Rock n’ roll legend Carlos Santana is coming to Phoenix this September alongside iconic rock band Counting Crows.

The duo will throw 29 shows in North America during their “Oneness,” which will start this summer. They saved Phoenix for the tour’s grand finale on Sept. 2.

Their final concert will take place at Phoenix’s Footprint Center, which is near Central Avenue and Jefferson Street.

Tickets will start being available on Wednesday, which is when a Citi presale will open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday.

General ticket sales kick off on Friday at 10 a.m. on both Santana and Counting Crows’ websites.

Santana And @CountingCrows Announce Oneness Tour 2024. The two iconic bands will perform 29 shows across North America. Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off in Hollywood, FL at Hard Rock Live on June 14 making stops in Toronto. https://t.co/jrxY4t4acw for more details! pic.twitter.com/uwTfT95xCm — Carlos Santana (@SantanaCarlos) February 13, 2024

Live Nation is producing the co-headlining tour, which will celebrate the 25th anniversary of Santana’s “Supernatural” album.

Music from the album will be highlighted all tour, according to Santana’s website. The Counting Crows will perform many of their timeless hits — including songs from their most recent EP called “Butter Miracle, Suite One.” It came out on May 21, 2021.

Santana last performed in the Valley in June 2019 at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, which was previously called Ak-Chin Pavilion, according to setlist.fm. Counting Crows’ last metro Phoenix show was in August 2023 at Arizona Financial Theatre.

