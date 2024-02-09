PHOENIX — A service member from Chandler was among five U.S. Marines killed when a helicopter crashed during a storm in the mountains outside San Diego this week, according to his family.

The Marines confirmed the deaths but have not yet released the names of those killed. However, Caryn Langen told KNSD-TV in San Diego on Thursday that her 23-year-old son, Sgt. Alec Langen, was among the fatalities.

“We will miss him dearly,” she said.

Families were notified in person while efforts were underway to recover the Marines’ remains, according to Col. James C. Ford, operations officer with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego.

The Marines said it was standard protocol to wait 24 hours after next-of-kin notifications were completed to announce the names of deceased service members.

What we know about the San Diego helicopter crash

A CH-53E Super Stallion disappeared late Tuesday while the marines were on their way back to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego from Creech Air Force Base, northwest of Las Vegas. The craft last made contact through a “ping” reported to a Cal Fire dispatch center around 11:30 p.m., when downpours and snow were hitting the area.

The model was designed to withstand tumultuous weather conditions.

The craft was discovered Wednesday morning near Pine Valley, an hour’s drive from San Diego.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO firefighters are assisting with search efforts for a military helicopter reported missing in the area north of Interstate 8 & Kitchen Creek Road, located southeast of Pine Valley. Multiple agencies are searching the area covered in snow making it hard to access. pic.twitter.com/Y3oxNz75Pg — CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) February 7, 2024

An investigation is underway to determine if it was appropriate to send troops into an area heavily impacted by a storm.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.