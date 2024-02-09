Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Marine from Chandler among 5 killed in southern California helicopter crash

Feb 9, 2024, 9:50 AM | Updated: 9:56 am

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


Person carrying rescue equipment Group of people walking. cars parked next to each other Marine helicopter seen in the sky. group of rescue personnel huddling in California.

PHOENIX — A service member from Chandler was among five U.S. Marines killed when a helicopter crashed during a storm in the mountains outside San Diego this week, according to his family.

The Marines confirmed the deaths but have not yet released the names of those killed. However, Caryn Langen told KNSD-TV in San Diego on Thursday that her 23-year-old son, Sgt. Alec Langen, was among the fatalities.

“We will miss him dearly,” she said.

Families were notified in person while efforts were underway to recover the Marines’ remains, according to Col. James C. Ford, operations officer with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego.

RELATED STORIES

The Marines said it was standard protocol to wait 24 hours after next-of-kin notifications were completed to announce the names of deceased service members.

What we know about the San Diego helicopter crash

A CH-53E Super Stallion disappeared late Tuesday while the marines were on their way back to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego from Creech Air Force Base, northwest of Las Vegas. The craft last made contact through a “ping” reported to a Cal Fire dispatch center around 11:30 p.m., when downpours and snow were hitting the area.

The model was designed to withstand tumultuous weather conditions.

The craft was discovered Wednesday morning near Pine Valley, an hour’s drive from San Diego.

An investigation is underway to determine if it was appropriate to send troops into an area heavily impacted by a storm.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

File photo of crews working on repaving an Arizona freeway...

KTAR.com

Travel on 3 East Valley freeways to be restricted for roadwork this weekend

Traffic will be restricted on three East Valley freeways this weekend for road improvement and construction projects.

2 hours ago

Gun on table and person in handcuffs....

KTAR.com

2 teens arrested for allegedly shooting at West Valley home with people inside

Two teenagers were arrested Tuesday for allegedly shooting at a West Valley home while people were inside, authorities said.

3 hours ago

Immigration and foreign aid bill dead: Sen. Mark Kelly voices mind...

Serena O'Sullivan

Sen. Mark Kelly denounces Republican senators for blocking border bill: ‘This is a shameful day’

U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly condemned Republicans for shooting down an immigration and foreign aid bill during a Thursday Senate floor speech.

5 hours ago

The Business Connect event occurred in January ahead of the April Final Four in Glendale. (KTAR New...

KTAR.com

Event company Themers is among Valley businesses benefitting from Business Connect

Valley business leaders are bringing back the Business Connect program for the increased activity around the Final Four this spring.

6 hours ago

Sports scams are spiking before Super Bowl, WM Phoenix Open...

Serena O'Sullivan

Sports scams are spiking before Super Bowl, WM Phoenix Open, Arizona attorney general warns

Sports scams are rising now that the WM Phoenix Open play kicked off Thursday and Super Bowl LVIII is around the corner, officials said.

6 hours ago

Name-A-Snowplow contest: Vote on 10 finalists to pick future name...

Serena O'Sullivan

ADOT opens vote for 10 finalists in its Name-A-Snowplow contest

ADOT announced Wednesday the public can pick the names of three of its fleet of 200 snowplows through the yearly Name-A-Snowplow contest.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

...

FanDuel

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Marine from Chandler among 5 killed in southern California helicopter crash