PHOENIX — A pair of puppies who used to call the Arizona Human Society home will be competing in this year’s Puppy Bowl XX.

Cherry, who will represent Team Ruff, and Pecan, who will represent Team Fluff, are a brother-sister duo that are six months old and are Border Terrier mixes. They are among 131 puppies from 73 shelters competing for the Lombarky Trophy.

This is the second consecutive year and third time AHS has been represented in the Puppy Bowl. The event airs at noon on Sunday on Animal Planet.

They were born six months ago and have since found their forever homes. However, many animals are still available for adoption. More information about AHS’ adoptables can be found online.

