Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Pair of pooches adopted from Arizona Humane Society in Puppy Bowl XX

Feb 5, 2024, 4:35 AM

Pecan, left, and Cherry, a pair of Border Terriers who were housed at the Arizona Humane Society be...

Pecan, left, and Cherry, a pair of Border Terriers who were housed at the Arizona Humane Society before finding forever homes, will compete in Sunday's Puppy Bowl XX on Animal Planet. (Submitted photos)

(Submitted photos)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A pair of puppies who used to call the Arizona Human Society home will be competing in this year’s Puppy Bowl XX.

Cherry, who will represent Team Ruff, and Pecan, who will represent Team Fluff, are a brother-sister duo that are six months old and are Border Terrier mixes. They are among 131 puppies from 73 shelters competing for the Lombarky Trophy.

This is the second consecutive year and third time AHS has been represented in the Puppy Bowl. The event airs at noon on Sunday on Animal Planet.

RELATED STORIES

They were born six months ago and have since found their forever homes. However, many animals are still available for adoption. More information about AHS’ adoptables can be found online.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photo)...

Associated Press

Skydiver dies southeast of Phoenix, 2nd fatal incident involving skydiving in Eloy in less than a month

Authorities are investigating the death of a 73-year-old skydiver in Eloy, the area's second deadly skydiving incident in last month.

10 minutes ago

Developing skin cancer during the winter big risk for Arizonans...

KTAR.com

Arizonans need to protect their skin from UV rays during winter, Valley doctor says

One Valley doctor wants to correct common misconceptions Arizonans have that can make them vulnerable to skin cancer during the winter.

19 minutes ago

The Westin Tempe opened during the summer of 2021. (Photo provided by Westin Tempe)...

Brandon Brown/Phoenix Business Journal

Westin Tempe hotel faces foreclosure sale less than 3 years after opening

The Westin Tempe faces a potential foreclosure sale after failing to make its loan payments, less than three years after opening.

29 minutes ago

(KTAR photos)...

KTAR.com

Weekend Wrap-Up: Here are the biggest Phoenix news stories from Feb. 2-4

From grand openings to more extreme weather, here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news cycle over the weekend.

9 hours ago

In this image provided the Ministry of Defence, an RAF Typhoon FRG4 aircraft prepares to take off t...

Associated Press

US warns of further retaliation if Iran-backed militias continue their attacks

United States warned Iran and the militias it arms that it will conduct more attacks if American forces continue to be targeted.

11 hours ago

Migrants wait in line adjacent to the border fence under the watch of the Texas National Guard to e...

Associated Press

Senators release a $118 billion package that pairs border policies with aid for Ukraine and Israel

Senators released a $118 billion package that pairs border enforcement policy with wartime aid for Ukraine, Israel and other U.S. allies.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Morris Hall

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Pair of pooches adopted from Arizona Humane Society in Puppy Bowl XX