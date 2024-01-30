Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Humane Society emergency techs rescue Weimaraner mix from car engine

Jan 30, 2024, 4:35 AM

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

Nova's journey to the Arizona Humane Society started with a bit of a wreck. (Arizona Humane Society Photo) While chasing a cat, she steered herself into an exhausting situation. (Arizona Humane Society Photo) She was stuck in the hood of a 1967 Chevrolet Nova. (Arizona Humane Society Photo) Two emergency animal medical technicians arrived came to save the two-year-old Weimaraner mix. (Arizona Humane Society Photo) It's uncommon for a 49-pound dog to end up stuck in a car engine, one field operations manager said in a statement. (Arizona Humane Society Photo) Rescuers spent around 15 minutes trying to safety extract her from the car. (Arizona Humane Society Photo) They wanted to make sure her limbs were free and she wouldn't hurt herself getting out. (Arizona Humane Society Photo) After safely extracting her from the car, it was time to take her to AHS to get medical treatment. (Arizona Humane Society Photo) She had a few minor wounds on her ears but was healthy overall. (Arizona Humane Society Photo) She's now one of the nearly 22,000 pets AHS cares for each year. (Arizona Humane Society Photo) Now, the snuggly, friendly dog is looking for a family to adopt her. AHS said her adoption fee is currently $49. (Arizona Humane Society)

PHOENIX – A two-year-old Weimaraner mix is up for adoption after technicians with the Arizona Humane Society rescued her from a car earlier this month.

Medical technicians with AHS first came across Nova on Jan. 19. A caller said she was deeply wedged in the engine of a 1967 Chevy Nova in the area of 67th Avenue and Camelback Road.

The 49-pound mix became stuck while chasing a cat, AHS said.

AHS worker Ruthie Jesus said in a statement she has only seen one other dog stuck in a car engine during her 10 years of working. However, she’s never seen a full-sized dog like Nova trapped by car components.

It took the two technicians around 15 minutes to ensure her limbs were free. After that, they gently pulled her to safety.

RELATED STORIES

While trapped in the car, Nova was scared and timid. However, once she was free, she was happy and snuggly. The two technicians took her to the AHS trauma hospital for a medical checkup. Other than minor wounds on her ears, she was fine. She spent a few days under medical observation and got a spay surgery.

AHS workers named her Nova in honor of the retro car she jumped into.

Now, she’s one of the 22,000 pets AHS cares for each year. Adult dogs – including Nova – are currently $49.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Patrol lights near a Circle K where an officer involved shooting took place....

KTAR.com

Peoria officer shoots man who allegedly pointed gun during foot chase

A man was hospitalized Monday night in Peoria after allegedly brandishing a firearm and being shot by an officer, authorities said.

2 hours ago

A Boogie wit da Hoodie performs during iHeart Powerhouse 105.1 at Prudential Center on October 28, ...

David Veenstra

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie announces tour, Phoenix show at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

A Boogie wit da Hoodie is bringing his “Better Off Alone” tour to Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre for a show in May.

4 hours ago

The 12th annual Southwest Cajun Fest is back in Chandler. (Southwest Cajun Fest Photo)...

Arin Ducharme

The 12th annual Southwest Cajun Fest is back in Chandler this weekend

The 12th Annual Southwest Cajun Fest is set to return to the East Valley this weekend at Dr. A.J. Chandler Park.

4 hours ago

Tempe will have safety corridors in four locations through March, including one that ends at the in...

KTAR.com

Tempe using more safety corridors for enforcement, awareness of traffic laws

Tempe has identified more safety corridors it will use for enforcement of traffic laws in hopes of lowering crashes and fatalities.

4 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department, file)...

KTAR.com

1-year-old Phoenix boy dies from possible overdose, mother arrested

A 1-year-old boy was found dead from a suspected overdose inside a Phoenix apartment on Monday, authorities said.

11 hours ago

Mexican man gets 11 years for trafficking over 300 pounds of meth...

KTAR.com

Arizona judge sentences Mexican man to 11 years for trafficking over 300 pounds of meth

Mexican man Jesus Hector Lagarda-Gil, 45, was sentenced to 11 years in prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Arizona Humane Society emergency techs rescue Weimaraner mix from car engine