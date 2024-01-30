PHOENIX – A two-year-old Weimaraner mix is up for adoption after technicians with the Arizona Humane Society rescued her from a car earlier this month.

Medical technicians with AHS first came across Nova on Jan. 19. A caller said she was deeply wedged in the engine of a 1967 Chevy Nova in the area of 67th Avenue and Camelback Road.

The 49-pound mix became stuck while chasing a cat, AHS said.

AHS worker Ruthie Jesus said in a statement she has only seen one other dog stuck in a car engine during her 10 years of working. However, she’s never seen a full-sized dog like Nova trapped by car components.

It took the two technicians around 15 minutes to ensure her limbs were free. After that, they gently pulled her to safety.

While trapped in the car, Nova was scared and timid. However, once she was free, she was happy and snuggly. The two technicians took her to the AHS trauma hospital for a medical checkup. Other than minor wounds on her ears, she was fine. She spent a few days under medical observation and got a spay surgery.

AHS workers named her Nova in honor of the retro car she jumped into.

Now, she’s one of the 22,000 pets AHS cares for each year. Adult dogs – including Nova – are currently $49.

