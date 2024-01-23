Auto thefts in Arizona dropped by 6.6% in 2023, officials say...

PHOENIX – Auto thefts dropped by 6.6% last year compared to 2022, the Arizona Automobile Theft Authority (AATA) announced last week.

The data came from the Auto Crime Tracking database, AATA said.

There were 20,255 auto theft incidences in Arizona last year, officials said. Criminals stole 21,694 vehicles in 2022, AATA said.

What to know about auto thefts in Arizona

Of all the vehicles stolen in 2023, 16,733 were recovered, AATA said.

In other words, auto theft victims in the Grand Canyon State have an 83% chance of getting their vehicles back, the announcement said.

Officials will likely recover more of those stolen vehicles from 2023 this year, AATA said.

AATA Assistant Director James McGuffin was optimistic about the data trends.

“The AATA is encouraged with the decline in auto thefts in Arizona last year,” McGuffin said in a statement. “To continue these declines we remind all vehicle owners to be diligent in parking smart, taking the vehicle’s keys and locking doors.”

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.