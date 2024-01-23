Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona auto thefts dropped by 6.6% in 2023, officials say

Jan 23, 2024, 4:25 AM

Auto thefts in Arizona dropped by 6.6% in 2023, officials say...

Auto thefts in Arizona fell by 6.6% last year, according to the Arizona Automobile Theft Authority. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

(Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Auto thefts dropped by 6.6% last year compared to 2022, the Arizona Automobile Theft Authority (AATA) announced last week.

The data came from the Auto Crime Tracking database, AATA said.

There were 20,255 auto theft incidences in Arizona last year, officials said. Criminals stole 21,694 vehicles in 2022, AATA said.

What to know about auto thefts in Arizona

Of all the vehicles stolen in 2023, 16,733 were recovered, AATA said.

In other words, auto theft victims in the Grand Canyon State have an 83% chance of getting their vehicles back, the announcement said.

RELATED STORIES

Officials will likely recover more of those stolen vehicles from 2023 this year, AATA said.

AATA Assistant Director James McGuffin was optimistic about the data trends.

“The AATA is encouraged with the decline in auto thefts in Arizona last year,” McGuffin said in a statement. “To continue these declines we remind all vehicle owners to be diligent in parking smart, taking the vehicle’s keys and locking doors.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

woman dead after west Phoenix collision...

KTAR.com

Woman found dead after hit-and-run in Phoenix roadway

Twenty-three-year-old Summer Olheiser was killed Monday morning after a hit-and-run in Phoenix. Police are searching for any answers in her death.

1 hour ago

(Balin Overstolz McNair Photo)...

Balin Overstolz McNair

Phoenix Sky Harbor ups international ties with new nonstop route to Europe

Sky Harbor International Airport will offer nonstop flights between Phoenix and Paris, France, starting in May.

3 hours ago

The Doobie Brothers tour coming to Phoenix in June 2024...

Serena O'Sullivan

The Doobie Brothers tour coming to Phoenix in June

Rock n' roll band The Doobie Brothers will visit Phoenix this summer for their 2024 tour, according to a Monday announcement.

3 hours ago

Scottsdale Resort & Spa opens four new dining options including The Madam. (The Madam Photo)...

Arin Ducharme

Scottsdale Resort & Spa welcomes 4 new dining options following renovations

After months of nearly $40 million in property-wide renovations, the Scottsdale Resort & Spa has officially welcomed four new dining options.

3 hours ago

Joe Rim was arrested for a second time after he allegedly shot and killed a n 18-year-old from Mesa...

KTAR.com

Gilbert man rearrested in 2022 fatal shooting of Mesa teen

A suspect was arrested a second time for his alleged involvement in a 2022 fatal shooting of an 18-year-old at an apartment party in Mesa.

12 hours ago

Arizona's Sonoran Desert monument could see less target shooting...

Associated Press

Feds look to drastically cut recreational target shooting within Arizona’s Sonoran Desert monument

Federal officials want to drastically cut recreational target shooting within Arizona's Sonoran Desert monument.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Arizona auto thefts dropped by 6.6% in 2023, officials say