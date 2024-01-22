Arizona man arrested for allegedly striking elderly woman with hammer, stealing truck
Jan 22, 2024, 7:17 AM | Updated: 8:20 am
(Pinal County Sheriff's Office)
PHOENIX — An Arizona man was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly struck an elderly woman with a hammer and then stole a truck, authorities said.
Deputies responded to an assault call at Gary and Gail roads near San Tan Valley on Saturday, the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said.
The victim, an 81-year-old woman, had been struck in the head. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
The suspect, 39-year-old Patrick Wolfe, allegedly stole a truck with a horse trailer attached and left the scene before deputies arrived.
Wolfe was later located and taken into custody without incident, PCSO said.
No other details were made available.
