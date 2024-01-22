Close
Arizona man arrested for allegedly striking elderly woman with hammer, stealing truck

Jan 22, 2024

Patrick Wolfe, 39, was arrested on Jan. 21, 2024, for allegedly hitting a woman with a hammer and then stealing a truck. (Pinal County Sheriff's Office)

PHOENIX — An Arizona man was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly struck an elderly woman with a hammer and then stole a truck, authorities said.

Deputies responded to an assault call at Gary and Gail roads near San Tan Valley on Saturday, the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim, an 81-year-old woman, had been struck in the head. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The suspect, 39-year-old Patrick Wolfe, allegedly stole a truck with a horse trailer attached and left the scene before deputies arrived.

Wolfe was later located and taken into custody without incident, PCSO said.

No other details were made available.

