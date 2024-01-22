Police shooting leaves 1 dead on Sunday in Gilbert

PHOENIX — An officer shot and killed an armed man with a ballistic vest on Sunday, the Gilbert Police Department said.

After 2 p.m., officers responded to a report of an adult male with a gun near Cooper and Warner roads. Officers located the man in a neighborhood near Greenfield and Knox roads.

Allegedly armed with a handgun and rifle, he exited his vehicle with a ballistic vest on, refusing to comply with officer commands.

An officer then shot the man, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers or civilians were injured.

The shooting was caught on officer body cam, and an investigation into the incident is underway.

