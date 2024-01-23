Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Scottsdale Resort & Spa welcomes 4 new dining options following renovations

Jan 23, 2024, 4:05 AM

Arin Ducharme's Profile Picture

BY ARIN DUCHARME


KTAR.com

La Fogata is one of four culinary options opening at the renovated Scottsdale Resort & Spa. (La Fogata Photo) La Fogata is one of four culinary options opening at the renovated Scottsdale Resort & Spa. (La Fogata Photo) La Fogata is one of four culinary options opening at the renovated Scottsdale Resort & Spa. (La Fogata Photo) La Fogata is one of four culinary options opening at the renovated Scottsdale Resort & Spa. (La Fogata Photo) La Fogata is one of four culinary options opening at the renovated Scottsdale Resort & Spa. (La Fogata Photo) La Fogata is one of four culinary options opening at the renovated Scottsdale Resort & Spa. (La Fogata Photo) The Madam is one of four culinary options opening at the renovated Scottsdale Resort & Spa. (The Madam Photo) The Madam is one of four culinary options opening at the renovated Scottsdale Resort & Spa. (The Madam Photo) The Madam is one of four culinary options opening at the renovated Scottsdale Resort & Spa. (The Madam Photo) The Madam is one of four culinary options opening at the renovated Scottsdale Resort & Spa. (The Madam Photo) The Social Boardroom is one of four culinary options opening at the renovated Scottsdale Resort & Spa. (The Social Boardroom Photo) The Social Boardroom is one of four culinary options opening at the renovated Scottsdale Resort & Spa. (The Social Boardroom Photo)

PHOENIX — After months of nearly $40 million in property-wide renovations, the Scottsdale Resort & Spa has officially welcomed four new dining options.

The full dining experience will offer guests family friendly lounges, speakeasys or Sonoran cuisine for all to enjoy.

“Our culinary reemergence is a celebration of a collection of fresh new concepts curated for a seamless dining experience,” Ken Arneson, area executive chef for Driftwood Hospitality, which is leading the hotel’s culinary efforts, said in a press release.

RELATED STORIES

What new restaurants are at the Scottsdale Resort & Spa?

Open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., delve into Sonoran cuisine from La Fogata. The menu is crafted using locally sourced ingredients to create and craft their dishes, such as the beef carpaccio, house-made mole meatballs, Chilean sea bass and more. This dining option will be open for breakfast, lunch, happy hour and dinner.

Wednesdays through Saturdays from 4 p.m. to midnight, the resort offers The Madam. The option features a roaring twenties-themed speakeasy with classic cocktails. Upon check-in, guests are given a secret password for entry. Non-guests looking to check out the experience can find the password through attentive staff or the resort’s social media pages.

The resort is also excited to announce a family friendly option that is open to all ages called The Social Boardroom. The lounge is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 4 p.m. to midnight. While enjoying entertainment such as pool, shuffleboard, board games and a gold simulator, you can feel free to enjoy an assortment of cocktails, sliders, nachos, wings and more.

For early risers or late-night relaxers, the resort also offers Barnaby’s Cafe + Wine Bar open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The café and wine bar has created an assortment of grab-and-go options. while utilizing local coffee from Roastery of Cave Creek for an assortment of teas and coffee blends. Guests can also enjoy a selection of fresh pastries, sandwich items as well as vegan friendly options from Noble Bread.

Come evening, the restaurant opens the wine bar out in the Spanish-styled courtyard where guests can enjoy Arizona and regional wine options. Out in the courtyard, guests can also stop by local artisans that provide an assortment of retail products including Laura’s Gourmet Granola, Cutino Sauce Co. and Cerreta Candy Company.

The nearly 50-year-old resort is located on McCormick Parkway between Scottsdale and Hayden roads.

To learn more or book a stay, visit The Scottsdale Resort & Spa | Official Site or call 480-991-9000.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

woman dead after west Phoenix collision...

KTAR.com

Woman found dead after hit-and-run in Phoenix roadway

Twenty-three-year-old Summer Olheiser was killed Monday morning after a hit-and-run in Phoenix. Police are searching for any answers in her death.

41 minutes ago

(Balin Overstolz McNair Photo)...

Balin Overstolz McNair

Phoenix Sky Harbor ups international ties with new nonstop route to Europe

Sky Harbor International Airport will offer nonstop flights between Phoenix and Paris, France, starting in May.

2 hours ago

Auto thefts in Arizona dropped by 6.6% in 2023, officials say...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona auto thefts dropped by 6.6% in 2023, officials say

A Monday announcement from the Department of Insurance and Financial Institutions said auto thefts in Arizona fell by 6.6% in 2023.

3 hours ago

The Doobie Brothers tour coming to Phoenix in June 2024...

Serena O'Sullivan

The Doobie Brothers tour coming to Phoenix in June

Rock n' roll band The Doobie Brothers will visit Phoenix this summer for their 2024 tour, according to a Monday announcement.

3 hours ago

Joe Rim was arrested for a second time after he allegedly shot and killed a n 18-year-old from Mesa...

KTAR.com

Gilbert man rearrested in 2022 fatal shooting of Mesa teen

A suspect was arrested a second time for his alleged involvement in a 2022 fatal shooting of an 18-year-old at an apartment party in Mesa.

11 hours ago

Arizona's Sonoran Desert monument could see less target shooting...

Associated Press

Feds look to drastically cut recreational target shooting within Arizona’s Sonoran Desert monument

Federal officials want to drastically cut recreational target shooting within Arizona's Sonoran Desert monument.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

Scottsdale Resort & Spa welcomes 4 new dining options following renovations