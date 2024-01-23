PHOENIX — After months of nearly $40 million in property-wide renovations, the Scottsdale Resort & Spa has officially welcomed four new dining options.

The full dining experience will offer guests family friendly lounges, speakeasys or Sonoran cuisine for all to enjoy.

“Our culinary reemergence is a celebration of a collection of fresh new concepts curated for a seamless dining experience,” Ken Arneson, area executive chef for Driftwood Hospitality, which is leading the hotel’s culinary efforts, said in a press release.

What new restaurants are at the Scottsdale Resort & Spa?

Open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., delve into Sonoran cuisine from La Fogata. The menu is crafted using locally sourced ingredients to create and craft their dishes, such as the beef carpaccio, house-made mole meatballs, Chilean sea bass and more. This dining option will be open for breakfast, lunch, happy hour and dinner.

Wednesdays through Saturdays from 4 p.m. to midnight, the resort offers The Madam. The option features a roaring twenties-themed speakeasy with classic cocktails. Upon check-in, guests are given a secret password for entry. Non-guests looking to check out the experience can find the password through attentive staff or the resort’s social media pages.

The resort is also excited to announce a family friendly option that is open to all ages called The Social Boardroom. The lounge is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 4 p.m. to midnight. While enjoying entertainment such as pool, shuffleboard, board games and a gold simulator, you can feel free to enjoy an assortment of cocktails, sliders, nachos, wings and more.

For early risers or late-night relaxers, the resort also offers Barnaby’s Cafe + Wine Bar open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The café and wine bar has created an assortment of grab-and-go options. while utilizing local coffee from Roastery of Cave Creek for an assortment of teas and coffee blends. Guests can also enjoy a selection of fresh pastries, sandwich items as well as vegan friendly options from Noble Bread.

Come evening, the restaurant opens the wine bar out in the Spanish-styled courtyard where guests can enjoy Arizona and regional wine options. Out in the courtyard, guests can also stop by local artisans that provide an assortment of retail products including Laura’s Gourmet Granola, Cutino Sauce Co. and Cerreta Candy Company.

The nearly 50-year-old resort is located on McCormick Parkway between Scottsdale and Hayden roads.

To learn more or book a stay, visit The Scottsdale Resort & Spa | Official Site or call 480-991-9000.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.