ARIZONA NEWS

AZ Food & Drink Festival coming to Scottsdale’s Salt River Fields next Saturday

Jan 21, 2024, 6:30 AM

The AZ Food & Drink Festival will happen Jan. 27 at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale. (Pexels Photo)...

The AZ Food & Drink Festival will happen Jan. 27 at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale. (Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

Arin Ducharme's Profile Picture

BY ARIN DUCHARME


KTAR.com

PHOENIX– The AZ Food & Drink Festival will take over Salt River Fields next Saturday, bringing some of the state’s best cuisine and beverages to Scottsdale.

The 21-and-over event will run from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the venue located at 7555 N. Pima Rd and also feature live music and free parking.

What food and drink will be available at the festival?

Feast on delectable offerings from renowned food vendors, including favorites such as Hush Public House, Across the Pond, Pa’la, Teddy’s Preserve and more.

RELATED STORIES

Sip your way through the festival with cocktails crafted by skilled mixologists from Pigtails Speakeasy, The Vig, Across the Pond, Sandfish Sushi & Whiskey and others.

For the wine connoisseurs and cider enthusiasts, explore a diverse range of offerings from Merkin Vineyards, Cider Corps, Superstition Meadery and a host of other esteemed vineyards and breweries.

How to buy tickets for the AZ Food & Drink Festival

General admission at $79 grants entry from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and gets you unlimited food samples, including pizza and tacos, along with 15 drink samples ranging from beer to cocktails.

VIP tickets go for $109, which include all general admission benefits but also offers early entry at 1 p.m. and two complimentary tickets to a spring training baseball game at Salt River Fields.

Tickets are available online.

