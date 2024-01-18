PHOENIX — Buckle up as the highly anticipated 2024 Barrett-Jackson auto auction rolls into Scottsdale starting this weekend.

The renowned automotive auction is returning to offer enthusiasts and collectors the chance to buy, sell and admire a diverse array of rare, classic and high-performance vehicles.

In this guide, we cover must-know details and highlights, placing you in the driver’s seat of the event.

Barrett-Jackson auto auction schedule: Key dates and times

The auto auction is scheduled to take place Jan. 20-28 at WestWorld of Scottsdale off the Loop 101 Pima Freeway and Bell Road. The doors open at 8 a.m. each day.

There will be approximately 2,000 collectible cars, trucks and SUVs at the auto auction, where auction records are set every year.

For the first time ever, the show will kick off with the “Rock the Block” concert, presented by Arizona Lottery, at the auction arena at WestWorld on Friday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Iconic British-American rock band Foreigner will headline the concert, with rock-band Night Ranger and Eleeza opening the night.

“Pairing these two iconic rock bands, Night Ranger and Foreigner, to kick off our world-renowned Scottsdale Auction is sure to be an unforgettable occasion,” Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson, said in a press release.

“We are committed to raising the bar year after year and providing an incredible experience for our guests, and our new ‘Rock the Block’ concert is the perfect way to jumpstart the excitement for our nine-day automotive lifestyle event at WestWorld.”

Then, on Sunday the Future Collector Car Show, presented by Meguiar’s, will return to the Polo Field for the second consecutive year.

The one-day, concours-style event will showcase vehicles that represent the future of the collector car hobby. Vehicles will range from highly modified custom builds to perfectly preserved rides, allowing for every generation of car lovers to indulge in the variety.

“This past January was the first time FCCS was a part of our Scottsdale auction, and it was a resounding success,” Jackson said in a press release.

“The event attracted a large, younger and diverse audience of automotive enthusiasts, and together with our Family Day the day prior, we hosted our largest opening weekend attendance in the history of Barrett-Jackson.”

Key highlights ahead of the 2024 Barrett-Jackson auto auction

Some prominent car collections to watch include the Frank Tiegs and Don Williams collections, showcasing pre-war classics and significant American muscle cars from the 1960s and 1970s.

Rocker Sammy Hagar will also be auctioning off his 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari, one of 499 ever built.

Some standout vehicles include postwar sportscar 1956 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing, one of 311 hand-built, a 2018 Bugatti Chiron and a 2012 Lexus LFA Nürburgring, just one of 64 with the Nürburgring package.

Ticket, streaming information for Barrett-Jackson auto auction

Advance online tickets to the show are available online through Friday. Passes for the entire show are available at $271 for adults, and $181 for seniors, military, first responders and students.

Tickets purchased at the event site will go for $341 for adults, and $226 for seniors, military, first responders and students.

The first official day of the 2024 Barrett-Jackson auto auction is also Family Day, where children ages 12 and under get in for free when accompanied by an adult.

Children 6 and under always get in for free when accompanied by an adult.

Tickets to the Rock the Block concert start at $59.

For those interested in watching the event online, Barrett-Jackson will stream every day of the auto auction for free.

The FYI App for Roku will stream select times of the car auction on Jan. 23-27, while the History Channel will also carry footage of the event Jan. 26-27.

Follow @suelenrivera

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.