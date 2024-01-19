Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

State Route 143 near Sky Harbor Airport the only metro Phoenix freeway to have weekend closure

Jan 19, 2024, 4:15 AM

State Route 143 will be closed this weekend. (ADOT Photo)...

State Route 143 will be closed this weekend. (ADOT Photo)

(ADOT Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — It’ll be a light weekend of closures on metro Phoenix freeways with State Route 143 the only one scheduled, according to state transportation officials.

Near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, southbound SR 143 will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for a traffic shift.

The westbound Loop 202 exit to the airport will be closed.

In the south Valley, westbound Interstate 10 will be narrowed to two lanes near U.S. 60 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for work on the Broadway Curve Project.

The westbound I-10 on-ramp to Baseline Road will be closed.

RELATED STORIES

In north Phoenix, northbound Interstate 17 will be narrowed to two lanes between Dunlap and Peoria avenues from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday for a Valley Metro light rail bridge project.

The northbound I-17 on-ramp at Dunlap Avenue will be closed.

Finally, Colter Street will be closed in both directions at State Route 51 from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for bridge maintenance.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Follow @suelenrivera...

SuElen Rivera

Maje, Sandro bringing Parisian chic to Scottsdale Fashion Square in February

Parisian sister brands Maje and Sandro are set to open boutique stores at Scottsdale Fashion Square next month.

11 minutes ago

Mesa shade trees: Officials incentivize residents with freebies...

SuElen Rivera

SRP offering 2 free shade trees for qualifying Valley residents

One East Valley city is incentivizing residents to plant trees. Here's how the Mesa shade trees initiatives will work.

8 hours ago

Fatal drive-by shooting that killed teen cheerleader investigation...

Serena O'Sullivan

Police identify 2 suspects in fatal drive-by shooting that killed west Phoenix teen

The Phoenix Police Department announced two big updates Thursday in its investigation of a fatal drive-by shooting last year.

11 hours ago

Gilbert Police Chief Michael Soelberg gave an update on youth violence cases on Jan. 18, 2024. (You...

KTAR.com

Here’s what Gilbert Police Chief Michael Soelberg said about ongoing youth violence investigations

Gilbert Police Chief Michael Soelberg assured that the East Valley town was a safe community and said investigations into youth violence continue to progress.

12 hours ago

An Arizona freeway sign says, "Drive like the person your dog thinks you are"...

Kevin Stone

No, feds aren’t banning humorous messages on Arizona freeway signs

Apologies to Mark Twain, but reports on the death of Arizona’s quirky freeway sign messages have been greatly exaggerated.

14 hours ago

Dexter Deshon Leroy Greyer is accused of assaulting a victim near Warner and Dobson roads on the mo...

KTAR.com

Phoenix man arrested, accused of sexually assaulting woman in Chandler

A Phoenix man was arrested Wednesday after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Chandler earlier this month, authorities said.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @iamdamonallred...

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

State Route 143 near Sky Harbor Airport the only metro Phoenix freeway to have weekend closure