PHOENIX — It’ll be a light weekend of closures on metro Phoenix freeways with State Route 143 the only one scheduled, according to state transportation officials.

Near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, southbound SR 143 will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for a traffic shift.

The westbound Loop 202 exit to the airport will be closed.

In the south Valley, westbound Interstate 10 will be narrowed to two lanes near U.S. 60 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for work on the Broadway Curve Project.

The westbound I-10 on-ramp to Baseline Road will be closed.

In north Phoenix, northbound Interstate 17 will be narrowed to two lanes between Dunlap and Peoria avenues from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday for a Valley Metro light rail bridge project.

The northbound I-17 on-ramp at Dunlap Avenue will be closed.

Finally, Colter Street will be closed in both directions at State Route 51 from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for bridge maintenance.

