PHOENIX — A 1-year-old girl is in critical condition after being pulled from a backyard pool on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Firefighters were dispatched to the home near 59th Avenue and Camelback Road after the child was out of the pool, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

The child was conscious and breathing on her own, fire said.

The family said the child was underwater for a brief amount of time.

The girl was taken to a hospital.

No other information was available.

KTAR News and Fulton Homes want to remind you that two seconds is too long to take your eyes off kids near water. To learn more about this campaign, visit the website.

