ARIZONA NEWS

ADOT finishes preparing snowplows for upcoming winter season

Nov 1, 2023, 9:00 AM

BY SUELEN RIVERA


PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Transportation’s fleet of snowplows is ready to hit the roads after crews finished preparing them for the upcoming winter season.

A lot of snowplow vehicles are used as dump trucks during the summer months and converted into snowplows prior to the winter with the installation of large plow blades and other equipment, ADOT said.

Systems that measure and spread de-icing agents are also put in the back and beds of snowplows.

There are at least 200 snowplows and 400 employees approved and trained to work as snowplow operators, ADOT said.

To further prepare for the coming months, ADOT held winter planning meetings in early October that included hands-on training and classroom sessions for its operators.

ADOT reminds drivers to always stay prepared for traveling while driving in winter conditions.

Ways drivers can stay safe include: slow down and leave extra room; leave prepared; tire chains recommended; and bring an emergency kit, such as blankets, a flashlight, ice scraper and small shovel.

What do winter seasons look like for Arizona snowplows?

Last winter season, ADOT snowplows cleared over 1,25 million miles of snow and ice from highways. Operators also logged over 66,000 hours working to clear the roads.

In the 2021-22 winter season, snowplows cleared 605,000 miles.

