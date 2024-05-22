Chandler home surveillance video leads to 2 arrests...

PHOENIX — Two suspects were arrested after surveillance video caught them breaking into a Chandler home last month.

Video released Wednesday by the Chandler Police Department shows the suspects, Branden Anaya and David Santos, breaking into the residence near Riggs and Lindsay roads around 6 a.m. on April 16.

One of the men breaks through the front door after realizing nobody was home.

Anaya and Santos walked out with a safe and a rifle before leaving in a getaway vehicle.

Dispatchers and crime analysts worked together to identify that vehicle, which led them to the two suspects.

Anaya and Santos were arrested on May 7, about three weeks after the break-in.

Both suspects were charged with one count of second-degree burglary. Santos was also charged with trafficking stolen property.

No other information was available.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.