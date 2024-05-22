Close
Newly released video shows moment suspect in robbery is fatally shot in Phoenix

May 22, 2024, 10:05 AM | Updated: 10:33 am

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Christopher Tavares, used a handgun in a the shooting on May 7, 2024. (Phoenix Police Department Video Screenshot) A patrol vehicle was struck several times by gunfire while the officer was responding to an armed robbery on May 7, 2024. (Phoenix Police Department Video Screenshot) A patrol vehicle was struck several times by gunfire while the officer was responding to an armed robbery on May 7, 2024. (Phoenix Police Department Video Screenshot) A patrol vehicle was struck several times by gunfire while the officer was responding to an armed robbery on May 7, 2024. (Phoenix Police Department Video Screenshot)

PHOENIX — Newly released body camera footage shows the moments leading up to when a suspect in an armed robbery was fatally shot by police in Phoenix earlier this month.

The incident took place around 11:45 p.m. on May 7 near 35th Avenue, south of Interstate 10, after a patrol officer was notified about a shoplifting at a nearby convenience store.

The employee pointed in the direction of two people at a bus stop, alleging they were involved. The officer followed the suspects in his patrol vehicle as one fled south on 35th Avenue and the other headed east on Roosevelt Street. The officer pursued the man who ran east.

Here’s how the Phoenix robbery suspect was shot

In the critical incident briefing (Warning: Graphic content), audio can be heard between the responding police officer and the dispatcher. The officer reported to the dispatcher that he was being shot at.

Then, surveillance footage from a nearby business showed the gunfire exchange between the suspect, 27-year-old Christopher Tavares, and officer as the suspect continued running east and the officer drove west.

Immediately after, the officer exited the vehicle and went toward the direction of the shooter.

The officer can then be seen firing multiple rounds, striking Tavares.

What happened after the fatal shooting involving Phoenix police?

Tavares was taken to a hospital, where he later died. His handgun was recovered from the scene.

The patrol vehicle was struck by multiple bullets, police said.

The officer involved in the shooting has six years of service experience within the department.

