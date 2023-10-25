PHOENIX — Drivers should plan ahead for the addition of new temporary lane configurations in Phoenix near Interstate 10 and the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

Crews will begin shifting the eastbound I-10 lanes between 48th Street and Broadway Road during this weekend’s closure, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

On Monday, the lanes between 48th Street and Broadway Road will be split with a roadway barrier and work zone in between.

Then, crews will work on implementing a new configuration on westbound I-10 over the weekend of Nov. 17-20.

When drivers get back onto the road Monday, Nov. 20, the existing I-10 lanes between Broadway Road and 48th Street will also be split with a roadway barrier and a work zone in the between.

Drivers that want to exit onto northbound State Route 143 should remain in the right two lanes, while drivers that want to exit onto 40th Street should remain in the middle two lanes.

The lane configurations are being used to limit the need for full freeway closures and is expected to last into 2024, when a final lane configuration will be added.

When the project is complete, new bridges will connect I-10 to SR 143.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

Follow @suelenrivera

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.