Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Prepare for traffic lane shifts in Phoenix for I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project

Oct 25, 2023, 12:38 PM

SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture

BY SUELEN RIVERA


KTAR.com

construction continues on Broadway Curve Improvement project construction continues on Broadway Curve Improvement project construction continues on Broadway Curve Improvement project construction continues on Broadway Curve Improvement project

PHOENIX — Drivers should plan ahead for the addition of new temporary lane configurations in Phoenix near Interstate 10 and the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

Crews will begin shifting the eastbound I-10 lanes between 48th Street and Broadway Road during this weekend’s closure, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

On Monday, the lanes between 48th Street and Broadway Road will be split with a roadway barrier and work zone in between.

Then, crews will work on implementing a new configuration on westbound I-10 over the weekend of Nov. 17-20.

When drivers get back onto the road Monday, Nov. 20, the existing I-10 lanes between Broadway Road and 48th Street will also be split with a roadway barrier and a work zone in the between.

RELATED STORIES

Drivers that want to exit onto northbound State Route 143 should remain in the right two lanes, while drivers that want to exit onto 40th Street should remain in the middle two lanes.

The lane configurations are being used to limit the need for full freeway closures and is expected to last into 2024, when a final lane configuration will be added.

When the project is complete, new bridges will connect I-10 to SR 143.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Donald Trump shakes hands Blake Masters at a Republican campaign rally on Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ar...

Kevin Stone

Blake Masters says he shifted 2024 focus from Senate to House after talking to Trump, Lake

Arizona Republican Blake Masters said Friday he talked to Donald Trump and Kari Lake before shifting his 2024 political aspirations.

19 minutes ago

Martinez Zuaznavas was fatally stabbed near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road in Phoenix, Arizona, on ...

KTAR.com

Man killed in early-morning stabbing in west Phoenix

Police are trying to identify a suspect after man was killed in a stabbing early Thursday in west Phoenix.

25 minutes ago

A Tucson man was arrested Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2023, for allegedly threatening to commit a mass shoo...

Kevin Stone

Suspected ‘incel’ accused of threatening mass shooting at University of Arizona

A Tucson man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly threatening to commit a mass shooting at the University of Arizona.

1 hour ago

A person was assaulted early Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, while walking on the Arizona State University c...

KTAR.com

Person assaulted by 2 unknown suspects on Arizona State University campus in Tempe

A person was assaulted early Friday while walking on the Arizona State University campus in Tempe, authorities said.

2 hours ago

Sensors on top of a Waymo robotaxi and Uber cellphone apps. Waymo is partnering with Uber in Phoeni...

Associated Press

Waymo, Uber launch autonomous vehicle service partnership in Phoenix area

Waymo is teaming up with ride-hailing leader Uber in the Phoenix area to transport passengers and deliver food in autonomous vehicles.

4 hours ago

Follow @suelenrivera...

Sponsored Content by FanDuel

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

Prepare for traffic lane shifts in Phoenix for I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project